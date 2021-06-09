Brandon Crawford sets Giants’ team record

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Crawford played in his 1,326th game at shortstop for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Travis Jackson for the most in franchise history.
Jackson was a shortstop in 1,325 games for the New York Giants from 1922-36, a mark Crawford matched Sunday in San Francisco’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
When the Giants took the field in the bottom of the first inning at Texas, Crawford was initially sent out by himself.
He received a nice ovation when his milestone was announced by Rangers’ public address announcer Chuck Morgan.
Crawford doffed his cap and waved at the crowd.
A two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, Crawford has played his entire career with the Giants since his big league debut in 2011. It was his 1,357th game overall, and all 1,326 games that he has played defensively have been at shortstop.
