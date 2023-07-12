BHP Sports

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 75th anniversary of the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) will be held July 16-23 at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyo.

This elite seven days of rodeo performances is expected to contribute an economic impact of over $11 million for the Campbell County area.

