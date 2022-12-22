Lady Broncs hold on to defeat Wall 53-48

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Lady Broncs were not in sync the entire game, but still managed to pull off the win 53-48 over Wall, Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Because of the extreme weather last week, the Lady Broncs were only able to get in two practices.
“You can tell we’re not in sync with everything. We took four days off because of the weather. Then we got one day of practice, then had to take Sunday off, then Monday we got another practice in,” said Bill Burr, the Lady Broncs head coach. “But yeah, we are out of sync right now. We play Hot Springs Thursday and get another four days off, so we’re just going to have to figure it out. We are going to have to get in here and really get after it next week, and see where we go from there.”
Burr said offensively, the Lady Broncs need to improve.
“I didn’t think we played very well in the second half, but it’s a win. I told them we would take an ugly win too,” said Burr. “We hustled on defense and we gave up some shots we shouldn’t of. Then on the offensive end we weren’t very patient tonight. We shot the ball right away when we would catch it. Look and go or shoot, or make a bad pass. We need to get better on the offensive end.”
Both teams struggle shooting from the field early in the game.
A Chloe Crago field goal, and a layup by Lily McCarty gave Belle Fourche a 4-3 lead with 4:23 left in the opening quarter.
Wall finally got on the scoreboard on a 3-pointer by Alexis Stephan to cut the Lady Broncs lead to 4-3 at the 4:27 mark of the first quarter.
Field goals by Grace Clooten and Crago, and a 3-pointer by Sloan Young gave Belle Fourche an 11-7 lead after one quarter of play.
Wall’s Nora Dinger scored to open the second quarter to cut the Lady Bronc lead to 11-9.Belle Fourche’s McCarty would score back-to-back field goals, and Mataya Ward and Dylan Stedillie scored to increase the Belle Fourche lead to 19-14.
Stephan hit a 3-ponter for the Lady Eagles the put Wall within three-points, 19-16.
Williamson, McCarty and Reese Larson helped the Lady Broncs close the half on a 5-0 run, to lead 24-16 at the half.
Ward, Stedillie, and Young helped Belle Fourche increase its lead to 30-18 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
A field goal and free throw by Paige Kjerstad, and a 3-pointer by Chloe Fortune but the Lady Broncs lead to 30-22.
Clooten, Crago, and Larson helped Belle Fourche stay in front 37-29 after three quarters.
Wall’s Dinger and Rhea Tucker helped the Lady Eagles pull within five-points, 41-36.
Crago, Clooten, and Tia Williamson helped the Lady Broncs maintain a 47-42 advantage with three minutes left in the game.
Crago, Stedillie, and Clooten added field goals to help Belle Fourche hang on for the win, 53-48.
Belle Fourche (2-0) hosts Hot Springs (1-2) at 5:30 p.m. tonight, in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fourche scoring: Grace Clooten 12, Chloe Crago 10, Dylan Stedillie 8,Lily McCarty 8, Mataya Ward 6, Sloan Young 5, Tia Williamson 4, and Reese Larson 2.
Wall scoring: Nora Dinger 15, Paige Kjerstad 15, April Schulz 6, Rhea Tucker 6, Alexis Stephan 3, and Chloe Fortune 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.