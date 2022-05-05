Kaprizov gets hat trick as Wild thump Blues 6-2, even series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The scoreless streak for the Minnesota Wild was pushing 70 minutes when they finally caught a break with a broken St. Louis stick.
Joel Eriksson Ek got the game’s first goal a few seconds later, and the entire Wild bench jumped up in elation — with a bit of relief.
Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick and Eriksson Ek scored twice for the Wild, who snapped back at the St. Louis Blues with a 6-2 victory to even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece Wednesday night.
“It’s for sure helping to build confidence, knowing you can take the lead and run with it,” Eriksson Ek said.
Frederic Gaudreau and Kaprizov scored on the power play for the Wild, who went 0 for 6 with the man advantage in their 4-0 defeat in Game 1 and were 1 for 9 against the Blues over three regular-season losses. The Wild beat their Central Division rival in regulation for only the third time in 16 games since the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019.
The Blues didn’t score on Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury until Jordan Kyrou’s power-play goal midway through the second period. They lost defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to injury after he blocked a shot with the side of his face in the first.
Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who host Game 3 in St. Louis on Friday night.
“You come here, get a split and go home. You’re satisfied with that,” coach Craig Berube said. “It’s going to be a long series and you’ve got to battle and stay with it.”
Eriksson Ek, the 2015 first-round draft pick from Sweden who was a Selke Award finalist last summer for the NHL’s best defensive forward, has elevated his offense in a big way during this first season of the eight-year, $42 million contract he signed last summer.
Fleury made 32 saves for his 91st postseason win, his first with the Wild. The Xcel Energy Center crowd, which was buzzing all night.
