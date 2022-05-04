Jessie Jeffery returns as Spearfish H.S. competitive dance coach

SPEARFISH — Jessie Jeffery has returned to coach the Spearfish High School competitive dance team.
“I decided to return because the position had been open for awhile, and I didn’t want to see the team go away,” said Jeffery. “Tryouts were awesome. I have a team of 14 girls for next season, and we are all very excited to get started on some routines. I can’t wait for everyone to see us perform and compete next fall.”
Jeffery was the Spearfish dance coach from 2010-18 before stepping down for personal reasons.
“When I left, I needed more of a mental break from coaching, mostly with the choreography and everything. Now I’m ready to return,” Jeffery said.
During her nine years as the Spearfish dance coach, her teams finished third at state in 2014, second in 2015, third in 2016, eighth in 2017, and seventh in 2018.
