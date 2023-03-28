SPEARFISH — Six area teams earned top honors at the 33rd annual Queen City Classic basketball tournament that ended Sunday at the Donald E. Young Center.
Five of those teams represented Spearfish, and a sixth came from Belle Fourche.
The Spearfish Tropics defeated the Bearcats 42-36 in the 9th-Grade Boys’ Maroon division title game. Spearfish held off the Upton Bobcats 48-47 for the 10th- and 11th-Grade Boys’ Maroon championship.
Dana Dental’s Dominators represented Spearfish in the 4th-Grade Girls’ Maroon division title game. They defeated the HC Ballers 18-14 for the top spot.
The 8th-Grade Girls’ Maroon division championship went to the Spearfish Spartans, who edged McCook Central-Montrose 25-23 in the final game.
Spearfish’s Spartans earned a 33-27 victory over the Basket Hounds to claim top honors in the 10th- and 11th-Grade Girls’ Maroon division.
A Belle Fourche team placed first in the 10th- and 11th-Grade Girls’ White division. The Broncs toppled the Highmore-Harrold Pirates 30-18 in the final game.
Tournament director Mark Gould said Sunday that the three-day event went really well. He gave the vast majority of credit to the volunteers who lend their expertise and effort to the endeavor.
“The 46 referees we have are outstanding,” Gould said. “They control the game, and when the game is controlled, the crowd is controlled.”
Gould said this year’s Queen City Classic featured many more high school-age teams than had been the case in past years. He estimated those numbers at 22 high school boys’ squads and 14 high school girls’ teams to go along with 10 squads in the ninth-grade divisions.
Gould said the majority of those squads’ players have competed in this tournament since they were fourth- or fifth-graders.
“A lot of them, once the season’s over, are looking to continue and have one more weekend of basketball,” Gould said in describing the uptick in high school squads. “It has turned out to be really competitive three high school divisions.”
Gould went on to say this year’s tournament was not really different from that of past years, which includes drawing the maximum limit of around 160 teams.
“When you put on a tournament like ours, and it’s well-run and very organized, people will come back,” Gould said. “We pride ourselves on putting on a good tournament.”
Winners and other placings from each division follow.
BOYS’ DIVISION
4th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Greeks and Freaks 32, Killer 3’s 29
3rd place: Spearfish Storm 33, Cavs 19
5th place: Sully Buttes 30, Hill City Rangers 24
7th place: Lyman Raiders 28, HC Ranchers 20
4th-Grade White
1st place: Hot Springs Hurricanes 30, Dana Dental Buckets 17
3rd place: Dahl Carvers 28, Braves 13
5th-Grade
1st place: Douglas Cats 22, Williston Force 15
3rd place: Meyer Dana Dynamite 50, Cowboys 19
6th-Grade
1st place: Rapid City Fever 30, Spearfish Elite 23
3rd place: Rattlers 37, KFD Energy 32 5th place: Harding County Hoopers 35, Sturgis Scoopers 33
7th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Shiloh SkyForce 49, Spearfish White 44
3rd place: Spearfish Maroon 47, McCook Central 44
5th place: Ipswich Tigers 47, Mitom Ohitika Juniors 38
7th place: TL Panthers 32, Mobridge-Pollock Tigers 19
7th-Grade White
1st place: Sully Buttes 43, Pierre Predators 33
3rd place: Stanley County Buffaloes 35, North Central Thunder 31
5th place: Sundance Bulldogs 32, Battlin Bears 27
8th-Grade Maroon
1st place: West River Wranglers 39, Badlands Bucks 37
3rd place: Fort Pierre 48, Timber Lake Panthers 43
5th place: Brookings Black 43, Lyman Raiders 33
7th place: North Central 33, Potter County 29
8th-Grade White
1st place: HC Diamondbacks 31, NH Ballers 25
3rd place: BH Bandits 34, HSA Wolverines 32
9th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Spearfish Tropics 42, Bearcats 36
3rd place: Miles City Cowboys 47, SC Elite 42
5th place: M-P Tigers 37, Ipswich Tigers 29
9th-Grade White
1st place: Baker Spartans 49, HC Ranchers 25
3rd place: Tune Squad 50, Rizzlers 44
5th place: The Bricklayers 60, Isaiah’s Dream Team 44
10th- and 11th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Spearfish 48, Upton Bobcats 47
3rd place: Scooptown Studs 61, M-P Tigers 44
5th place: Ipswich Tigers 52, The CRU 40
7th place: TeamHumble 41, Sully Buttes 32
10th- and 11th-Grade White
1st place: NoSchnacks 59, Prairie City Rattlers 56
3rd place: Stanley County Buffaloes 52, Potter County 48
5th place: Highmore-Harrold Pirates 46, Dana Dental Lights Out 31
7th place: Lower Lyman 39, Cheyenne River Elite 30
10th- and 11th-Grade Silver
1st place: Sundance Bulldogs 32, Moorcroft 26
3rd place: Goon Squad 52, HAS Wolverines 42
5th place: Wheeler Manufacturing Diamonds in the Rough 45, Slim Reapers 43
GIRLS’ DIVISION
4th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Dana Dental Dominators 18, HC Ballers 14
3rd place: Sundance Bulldogs 27, Aberdeen Eagles 26
5th place: Sturgis Scoopers 31, Lyman Lady Raiders 18
7th place: Stanley County 20, Timber Lake Panthers 10
4th-Grade White
1st place: Enforcers 28, Stanley County 3rd Grade 1
3rd place: Miles City Cowgirls 12, Spearfish Junior Spartans 6
5th-Grade Maroon
1st place: HC Hoopsters 21, Spearfish Crush 14
3rd place: KFD Crush 22, Pierre Govs 14
5th place: TL Panthers 20, Black Hills Thunder 11
5th-Grade White
1st place: Cougars 23, Stanley County 12
3rd place: Spearfish Boltz 13, Mitom Braves 9
6th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Rapid City Force 23, Pierre Pressure 11
3rd place: Dickinson Dream 32, Spearfish Sparks 20
5th place: Baker Ballers 32, TL Panthers 18
7th place: Pierre Ballers 22, Stanley County Buffaloes 16
6th-Grade White
1st place: Dakota Hot Shots 23, Lyman Raiders 9
3rd place: Highmore-Harrold 44, Potter County Lady Battlers 10
5th place: Braves 32, Broncs 26
7th-Grade Girls
1st place: Raiders 28, HC Hustle 9
3rd place: MCM Fighting Cougars 28, Dana Dental Dribblers 21
5th place: Highmore Pirates 50, Ekalaka Hyenas 12
7th place: Environmental Reclamation Excavation 33, Newell Middle School Girls 4
8th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Spearfish Spartans 25, McCook Central Montrose 23
3rd place: RC Shark Attack 35, The Bus Drivers 28
5th place: Pierre Govs 29, Lady Gators 27
7th place: Pine Bluffs Hornets 31, Lady Herders 18
8th-Grade White
1st place: The Rookies 31, Ipswich Tigers 22
3rd place: Lady Broncs 22, Diggers 18
9th Grade
1st place: HSA JV def. Lyman Raiders by forfeit
3rd place: Sully Buttes Chargers 35, Hot Shotz 25
10th- and 11th-Grade Maroon
1st place: Spearfish Spartans 33, Basket Hounds 27
3rd place: Sundance Bulldogs 41, JV Demons 24
5th place: Lady Cats 39, Sully Buttes Chargers 25
7th place: Longhorns 31, TL Panthers 21
10th- and 11th-Grade White
1st place: Broncs 30, Highmore-Harrold Pirates 18
3rd place: Border Patrol Ballers 33, Stanley County Lady Buffs 31
5th place: HSA Varsity 41, LB Rats 38
