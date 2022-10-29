Spearfish bike club excels in season-ending event

Spearfish’s Colin Franke and Cayel Holmgren compete in the Junior Varsity Boys’ Division at a race in Eagle, Colo. Photo courtesy of Linda Guerrette/Linda Guerrette Photography

SPEARFISH — Five members of the Spearfish High School Mountain Bike Team earned top-25 finishes at the Colorado state championship races held Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs, Colo.

Edan Coin earned top honors in the Sophomore Boys’ division, with teammate Mathew Currier finishing 11th. Ben Muth (14th place in Freshman Boys), Colin Frank (19th in Junior Varsity Boys), and Alayna Tippmann (23rd in Sophomore Girls) also claiming top-25 status.

