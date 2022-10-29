Spearfish bike club excels in season-ending event

SPEARFISH — Five members of the Spearfish High School Mountain Bike Team earned top-25 finishes at the Colorado state championship races held Oct. 22 in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Edan Coin earned top honors in the Sophomore Boys’ division, with teammate Mathew Currier finishing 11th. Ben Muth (14th place in Freshman Boys), Colin Frank (19th in Junior Varsity Boys), and Alayna Tippmann (23rd in Sophomore Girls) also claiming top-25 status.
Six other Spearfish team members competed at state. They were Tanner Johnson (26th in Sophomore Boys’ division), Cayel Holmgren (27th in JV Boys), Max Jensen (36th in Sophomore Boys), Tyson Ellingson (87th in Freshman Boys), Jacob Ellingson (95th in Sophomore Boys), and Frederick Reth (135th in Freshman Boys).
Spearfish placed 11th in a 29-team Division 2 field at state.
The league is primarily a Colorado competition, but New Mexico and Wyoming also send teams.
“They did incredibly well,” Spearfish club coach-coordinator Alex Johnsen said. “We brought home one state champion from the sophomore boys’ category (Edan Coin).”
Johnsen said some team members did not have their best day at state, but the team had a great showing.
The Colorado High School Cycling League consists of four regions. Spearfish riders entered events in Leadville, Eagle, Steamboat Springs, and Nathrop this season.
Spearfish placed first in all four of its regular-season races. This enabled the team to finish first overall in the Platte region.
Overall finishes for all 13 team members in the Platte region were as follows:
• Edan Coin, first place in Sophomore Boys;
• Mathew Currier, third in Sophomore Boys;
• Cayel Holmgren, fourth in JV Boys;
• Colin Frank, fifth in JV Boys;
Tanner Johnson, 5th in Sophomore Boys;
• Ben Muth, 5th in Freshman Boys;
• Alayna Tippmann, sixth in Sophomore Girls;
• Max Jensen, 12th in Sophomore Boys;
• Tyson Ellingson, 19th in Freshman Boys;
• Frederick Reth, 22nd in Freshman Boys;
• Jacob Ellingson, 26th in Sophomore Boys;
• John Hanson, 66th in Sophomore Boys; and
• Roman Slack, 88th in JV Boys.
Riders had to finish at least three regular-season races and place in the top 40 of each category to qualify for state. Categories are freshman, sophomore, and junior varsity.
Each regular-season race spanned about 12 miles, with 80 to 120 riders in every field. State finals races featured 160 riders: 40 from each of the four regions.
“These were huge events, maximum effort for 50 minutes or less,” Johnsen said in describing the state competitions, with all races featuring a mass start. “It was really exciting racing to watch.”
Spearfish’s second-year club featured 11 riders during its 2021 debut season. The age range is ninth grade to high school senior.
The organization includes a club aspect and a competitive aspect. Riders in grades six through 12 may participate in the club aspect, with those in nine through 12 eligible for the competitive aspect.
Youth in those age groups are welcome to join the club at no cost to the rider or family. Johnsen said members participate in fun rides all year.
“There is a little cost with that competitive side going down to Colorado,” Johnsen said. “We try to minimize that by running raffles. A couple of businesses put up donations for us and sponsorships.”
Spearfish added three ninth-graders to the club this season, which Johnsen said meant 10 riders returned from last year. The lineup includes one Rapid City athlete and one from North Dakota.
One senior will graduate from the Spearfish club this year. Johnsen said he anticipates the other 12 team members will return for the 2023 season.
“We started at the end of August, and then we just finished up,” Johnsen said. That puts the competition season length at approximately 2 ½ months.
Johnsen said the club has a few mountain bikes and a full-size run of fatbikes available for participants.
