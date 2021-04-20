STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper JV team remain unbeaten this season after defeating the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 5-1 Saturday, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
“Jack Knutson pitched a great game, he threw 101 pitches with 57 of those being strikes, which is really good, once he was in the rhythm he was really hard to hit,” said Ethan Dschaak, Sturgis Brown’s JV baseball coach.
Offensively, the Scoopers had four hits, with Jack Knutson having an RBI double, Daylen Dschaak, Drake Sundstrom, and Dawson Inhofer all had singles.
“The Stevens pitcher did a really good job too. He threw curve balls early in the count and it was tough to hit,” said Dschaak. “I was really proud of our kids hanging in there. I thought we pitched and gloved the game well, and that really helped us out,”
Dschaak said he constantly preaches pitching and defense to the players.
Dawson Inhofer came into the finish the pitching for the Scoopers.
“Inhofer really competed, got the ball over the plate when he needed to and I was proud of him on how he got guys out to finish the game,” Dschaak said.
The Scoopers improved its record to 6-0, and will host Gillette, Wyo. Thursday,
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.