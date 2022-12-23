DEADWOOD — Looking for an in-car activity that’ll help break up the winter storm blahs? Then it’s time to take in the “Light Up Deadwood” contest winners, announced Tuesday by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Initiative (MSI).
“Some of our residents get quite festive during the holidays, and our judges scoured the neighborhoods looking for their favorites,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “While I’m sure there are some residences and businesses that are on the same level, we relied on our judges to make the final decision.”
Neighborhood Winners are as follows:
• Rodeo Grounds, 8 Dudley St.;
• Burnham Hill,16 Pleasant St.;
• Library, 350 Williams St.;
• Presidential, 38 Washington Street;
• Upper Main Street, 878 Main St.;
• Stage Run: 778 Stage Run Rd.;
• Peck Gardens, 4 Peck St.
• Best Business: Sick Boy.
“Congratulations to the winners,” Harstad said. “Each winning residential block home will receive $250, and the winning business will receive a free Deadwood Chamber of Commerce membership for 2023.”
Light Up Deadwood Honorable Mentions are as follows:
• Businesses: Mineral Palace, Saloon #10, Deadwood Harley-Davidson, and Gold Country.
Harstad said the goal of the contest was to simply light-up Deadwood, making it as festive as possible, while making the town very inviting to visitors.
“Especially after a big snow,” he said. “Deadwood turns into a winter wonderland and lights during the holiday season literally put the icing on the cake. Most Deadwood businesses are year-round and rely on outside traffic each month. If we can add one more thing to those itineraries, like looking at neighborhood lights, that makes a difference, and brings more people to the community.”
