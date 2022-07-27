Remembering my friend Tim Giago

OPINION — Jamie Smith said he will debate Gov. Kristi Noem whenever and wherever the opportunity presents itself.
“Anytime she can fit it into her schedule, I’ll be there,” Smith said during a Democratic picnic and rally at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, July 13.
Noem had just accepted an invitation to take part in a televised debate sponsored by Sioux Falls-based Dakota News Now and its sister stations KOTA and KEVN in Rapid City. It’s scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30.
Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint will also take part.
In a statement issued on July 13, Noem said she was challenging Smith to take part. He laughed that term off at the picnic, noting that the event was being held by the TV stations, and both sides had accepted it. But it’s an example of Cowgirl Kristi trying to gain an upper hand by posing as someone throwing down a gauntlet.
“Now that I have accepted the invitation, I challenge you to do the same and await your answer,” Noem wrote in an open letter to her Democratic challenger. “Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same.”
Quint, a political newcomer, is aware this is her best opportunity to introduce herself to South Dakota voters. She is an outreach coordinator at a Sioux Falls nonprofit organization. Quint’s running mate is Ashley Strand, a nurse’s aide from Rapid City.
“Thank you to Dakota News Now, KOTA, and KEVN for allowing me this opportunity,” Quint said on the campaign Facebook page. “Voters deserve to hear from all of the candidates listed on their ballot, and I look forward to a professional, civil debate.”
They also deserve more than one chance to hear these candidates square off. But Noem vowed to make this the sole joint appearance during the campaign.
Her spokesman, Ian Fury, said on Friday, July 15, that Noem would not take part in a South Dakota Public Broadcasting debate. She did so in 2018, but not this time.
“In the past, Governor Noem has made clear that she will not participate in debates hosted by hyper-partisan organizations or outlets,” said Fury, who has shifted from the state payroll to a position with Noem’s re-election campaign. “SDPB has repeatedly promoted the radical effort to re-write American history and cancel our Founding Fathers.”
He said the “final straw” was SDPB failing to read the Declaration of Independence on the air on July 4, as well as daring to host “Marxist professor Ibram X. Kendi” in 2021 and allowing him to criticize Noem without pushing back as much as the governor and her team would have liked.
“In The Moment” show host and producer Lori Walsh read the Declaration on the air Friday, so there are hundreds, perhaps thousands, of witnesses that SDPB isn’t opposed to American freedom.
Smith said he was disappointed in Noem declining to take part in the SDPB
“This is just another example of her trying to push the narrative in a hyper-partisan
