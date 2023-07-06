Despite the nimbostratus clouds in the sky Tuesday afternoon, the Fourth of July celebrations rained on. Northern Hills were covered in red, white, and blue as multiple entities from around the area celebrated Independence Day in the parades. Pioneer staff photos
When the University of Oklahoma softball team showed up for the College World Series last week, reporters expected to hear pride and camaraderie from a squad on the way to winning its third consecutive national championship. But several star Sooners players startled the press and went viral online by declaring that their joy in Christianity trumped their considerable athletic accomplishments. “The only way that you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord,” team captain Grace Lyons said. “Any other type of joy is actually happiness that comes from circumstances and outcomes. Joy from the Lord is really the only thing that can keep you motivated and in a good mindset, no matter the outcomes.” The comments of Lyons and her teammates, reflecting religiosity common among many athletes, suggest that media-amplified culture-war flareups in sports – epitomized last week by the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring drag-queen nun impersonators – may overlook a story of abiding faith hiding in plain sight. It’s one in which taking a knee is not necessarily a form of racial protest -- and its quiet power could complicate progressive agendas for national pastimes that serve as bellwethers of social change or, conversely, enduring tradition.Last week it became clearer what social justice advocates are up against in sport. Thousands protested outside Dodger Stadium over Friday’s pregame event feting the Catholic-mocking Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, whose male performers take stage names like Sister Vicious, Power Hungry Bitch and Sister Barbi Mitzvah. The group calls its schtick “irreverent wit.” The Dodgers called the Sisters “community heroes.” But the Archbishop of Los Angeles, Jose Gomez, who presides over numerically the single largest and most ethnically diverse archdiocese in the United States, condemned the event as “blasphemy.” That controversy arose as Major League Baseball apparently is tempering its identification with woke causes; brands such as Target and Bud Light are reeling from consumer backlashes against their pro-transgender gestures; and Gallup polling suggests large majorities of Americans think trans athletes should not be allowed to compete on sports teams that do not correspond with their birth sex.
The Moxy Times Square hotel in Manhattan, New York was evacuated after a reported fire in the area on early morning Thursday, July 6. Images posted on social media show people gathered outside the hotel due to the incident. NYFD trucks and crews were also on location. No further details as o…
