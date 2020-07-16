In our area, elk season is less than six weeks away. On private lands bordering the Rosebud reservation, the season has already opened.
For those who dream of chasing bulls each fall, the return of crisp weather and bugling elk canít come fast enough. Fortunate hunters are putting up trail cameras on the trails and tanks in hopes of capturing an early look at this yearís herd bosses.
For those of us who guide those expectant hunters, the recent tornadoes have made access to some of our favorite haunts much more challenging. The last thing I need is to injure a horse packing out an elk over jagged pine stumps. When nature hands you lemons, it is always best to appreciate the lemonade in the making.
South Dakota has one of the most successful elk hunt area in the region, with more mature bulls harvested per hunter than almost any other state in the country.
Last year saw more archery bulls taken in a single season than in any previous year. Hunters who pursue elk with bows average almost two weeks in the woods, twice as long as gun hunters, and notched a 44% success rate.
Only our neighboring state of Wyoming can match our harvest success with nearly all other states hovering below 20%. Not only were South Dakota hunters more successful than those in any other part of the country, but the average elk is also more mature. More than 70% of bull elk harvested were more than 4 years old, according to data gathered from our 2020 elk management study.
But a tornado can make scouting and hunting a dangerous pastime. Several years ago, I was guiding two hunters. Only the father had a tag. The son came along to offer encouragement and help in the pack out if one became necessary.
We found the elk opening morning, but none were harvested. By late afternoon, we pulled up for a well-earned rest near a remote waterhole and wallow. In the heat of the day, when bulls are still looking for the last receptive cows of the breeding season, waterholes can be a great place to roll the dice.
The timber had been recently thinned due to the latest attack of pine beetle, and a few surviving mature trees had been left to provide seed for the next generation.
We hid back in the shadows of a massive spruce just as a strong wind rolled through the valley. The tall pines that had been left had grown lofty while protected by the canopies of dozens of other trees that served to protect them from just such winds. They were whipped by the gale with a force they had never experienced before.
At that moment, a lone bull appeared on the ridge line, and I was able to call him in our direction. My hunter connected on his shot, and the bull fell near the base of one of the swaying pines.
It was fortunate that we stopped for congratulatory handshakes and a father and son hug of celebration. We had nearly made it to the bull when the wind snapped free the top 50 feet of the pine and sent it crashing down within feet of the dead bull. I imagined the local paper using our near catastrophe to attract readers with a caption claiming, “Nature takes revenge on hunters!”
It was that close.
With that in mind, imagine the number of damaged treetops that remain in a tornado-twisted forest.
In my youth as a summer-time logger, one of the most dangerous cuts I was ever involved with was a tornado salvage operation near Cement Ridge. Knots of trees were left in a tangle, and only the most experienced fellers could remedy the mess without injury.
Trees snapped back upright as their root balls settled, slamming chainsaws and inexperienced loggers into the dust. My foreman fired me by the end of the day trying to save my life. It stung and remains the only job I ever lost even though he hired me back when they left the danger. In hindsight, he probably saved me a trip to the hospital.
While the blowdown is a new danger and hardship, the thousands of acres of opened high country stand a good chance of becoming a protected wintering grounds for elk that now travel nearly 50 miles to the Jasper Burn. Hunters of the future will likely look back at the tornado as a blessing in disguise.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
