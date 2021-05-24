OPINION — Do you, as an American, have the legal right to happiness? In scouring the contents of America’s supreme law-of-the-land document, the United States Constitution, one discovers that the words happy, happiness or contentment, do not appear – anywhere.
The confusion about happiness likely comes from the second paragraph of another treasured document, The Declaration of Independence, which said that all men “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This document was dated July 4, 1776. The U.S. Constitution was ratified by the original 13 states 12 years later.
One document, the Constitution, is the framework for what was then a new government. The other, however brilliantly written, was a simple declaration of war with Great Britain, which guaranteed nothing but a war for independence from Great Britain.
The framers drafted both documents with extraordinary care, each word painstakingly chosen as the absolute correct word for the document and the time and for time thereafter. But, neither document legally guarantees happiness to anyone. The framers knew, of course, that such a guaranteed right was, and is unachievable. How does government guarantee a right for which every single citizen in the country has a different definition? They don’t. They can’t. And, they couldn’t then.
I’m a pretty happy fellow. I have had an interesting career, so far. I believe I’ve on occasion made a contribution to my community. I have three daughters who make me proud. They have given me seven grandchildren, so far. (An eighth is due tomorrow, if you’re reading this on Monday, May 24.) All of them give me great joy.
I would have liked to have had the artistic talent of Edward Degas or Edouard Manet. I would have liked to have had the musical talent of Eric Clapton, Trevor Rabin or Robben Ford. I would like to have had Peter Rivera’s singing voice. I would have liked to have had the writing talent of Mark Twain or George Will or William Allen White. I would have liked to have had the golf swing and course management skills of Fred Couples.
It turns out those were not gifts with which I was endowed by my creator. Or perhaps I was. Nothing in government prevented me from pursuing those gifts. Perhaps I knew my limitations. Perhaps I made choices to focus on one creator-endowed gift at the expense of others.
But, those were my choices, not government’s. My happiness is my business. Those were choices I was at Liberty to make because in America, it’s my Life. If the authors of the Declaration made an editing mistake it was that did not capitalize the word “Pursuit” in that famous phrase. The right to pursue happiness is not specifically guaranteed in the Constitution.
If you are unhappy, as many who are now bandying about the term “equity” appear to be, you are free to pursue happiness with your government’s blessing, and perhaps the blessing of your creator. However, if your plan is to have government take the product of another’s toil – what they made life choices to acquire in pursuit of their happiness – in order to secure your own or someone else’s happiness, conflict will follow. You are entitled to pursue your happiness. You are not entitled to confiscate another’s.
Legislation to guarantee happiness by taking from some for the benefit of others is folly. There are not the votes in the House or the Senate. Such efforts have historically never worked and there is no reason to believe they can work now. Every such effort in the past across the globe has ended with bullets, death, oppression, wretched poverty and heartache. Our Constitution guarantees many rights. Happiness is not among them. Your happiness is your responsibility and nobody else’s.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
