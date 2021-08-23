OPINION — In watching the news media in recent weeks I wondered what the tens of thousands of Afghanistan citizens crowding the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul would do if they were told they could not board an airplane out of Afghanistan unless they agreed to peacefully wear a mask.
Of course, here in America, many see any business or government entity mask requirement as a government assault on freedom. As a condition of leaving a country about to be overrun by the Taliban, ISIS and other Islamic terrorists, I suspect the Americans remaining in Afghanistan and trying to find safe passage to the Kabul airport and then safe passage out of the country would gladly wear a mask for any reason whatsoever.
I further suspect that any American, third party national or qualified Afghan would jump at the chance to take a vaccine designed to keep them alive. Unfortunately, there is no Taliban vaccine. The only protection is escape.
I also wonder what those people, who must fear for their lives each day, must think of the absurd debate about the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccines that could protect millions of people who refuse to take them. More absurd yet, is that most of the people who are refusing the vaccine are supporters of former president Donald Trump. The greatest puzzle in modern history is, and will be, Trump supporters refusing to take a vaccine that history will no doubt call Trump’s greatest triumph.
Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s all-out effort to find, develop and administer an effective Covid-19 vaccine in record time is extraordinary. The vaccines were developed on schedule and nationwide distribution of the fell to the newly elected Joe Biden.
The decision by so many Trump supporters to refuse to take the Trump’s vaccines is puzzling to people around the nation and world. It defies reason. People are risking their own health, the health of any similar thinking family or friends and anyone else with whom they come in contact. The numbers are clear. The vast majority of new cases, particularly those attributed to the Delta Variant, and those resulting in hospitalizations and death, are among the unvaccinated.
But those who refuse the vaccines for any reason other than those identified by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), do so at their own peril and the peril of the unvaccinated around them. And, it appears many appear to have made these decisions more to spite Biden than out of any careful consideration of their own health and wellbeing.
The CDC’s ever-changing direction and recommendations have exacerbated political motivations and their accompanying misinformation in social media. The government has been as clear as mud about what responsible citizens should do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. Wear the mask. Take off the mask. Resume your life. Remain socially distanced. Skeptics riding the fence on whether or not to get vaccinated have not been well-served by a continuing lack of clarity from the government.
What is clear is that people who test positive, become ill, are hospitalized and perish from COVID-19 and the Delta variant are so nearly exclusively unvaccinated, that cases among the vaccinated are so few as to be statistically insignificant.
Both the Biden Administration and Donald Trump can share the blame for so many people remaining unvaccinated – Trump for not being more vocal to encourage his supporters to take the vaccine, and the Biden Administration for doing so with condescension and ridicule.
The disaster at the Kabul airport (but not the Afghan war itself) is entirely a product of the Biden administration’s mismanagement. Before every person who wants to leave is able to do so, Afghans and Americans will likely be killed. Before enough people are vaccinated to remove the COVID-19 threat, more people will perish. The tragedy is that in both cases, the death that is coming likely could have been prevented with better management, better political instincts and better execution.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
