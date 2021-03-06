OPINION — I had the privilege to be a participant in a Zoom meeting organized by the Forest Service last month that had nearly 100 people in attendance. Surprisingly it was nowhere near as painful as I imagined going into it. The topic was Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) travel in the Black Hills — think four-wheelers and side-by-sides. The summit was comprised of loggers, ranchers, hunters, environmentalists, landowners, an assortment of OHV groups, and a heavy contingent of Forest Service personnel rounding things out.
The issue at hand was the incredible growth the Hills have experienced in the demand for off-road travel, and the side effects that are incurred by other users. The heavy OHV traffic has overwhelmed current trail infrastructure, causing damage to roads and trails, watersheds, and range condition in the Hills, while simultaneously decreasing the quality of experience for OHV users. This past summer’s huge jump in OHV use was due in part to COVID putting the brakes on other forms of recreation across the region, and also the governor encouraging people to visit or even move here, but let’s just put a pin in that for a minute. The long-term trend for OHV use had been increasing at an increasing rate for years though.
Comments from virtually all stakeholders were in agreement that there is a major issue occurring with OHV travel. Surprisingly, there was also a significant amount of overlap with stakeholder’s positions on how to remedy the issue. Generally a three-point approach was advocated were fees, education, and fines/enforcement and all featured heavily.
The increases in fees and fines would hypothetically help with funding for expanding and maintaining trail infrastructure. The education component would, at no small cost, communicate to the public a bunch of stuff they should have learned by third grade (leave it as you found it, be respectful, don’t be a wild redneck), and the enforcement component would make the small percentage of people who clearly weren’t paying attention in grade school behave themselves.
The only problem with all this is that it’s a dubious assumption that any dollars generated would find their way back to the Black Hills after being dumped into the labyrinth of the federal billfold. Education has value but we all remember back in school when the people who needed the most “education” were also the hardest demographic to reach. Enforcement and fines sound like a lot of fun, but the reality is that the Forest Service has three fulltime law enforcement officers spread over 1.2 million acres and nonexistent funding for more. Additionally, authority to increase fines to a level that actually might deter someone from misbehaving comes from within the Department of Justice, in other words no small task to bring about.
It should be mentioned that the current trail system in on the forest is currently listed as a little over 700 miles, and often, trails dead end and fail to loop or meet back up with other trails or roads.
The saddest part of all of this is that private funding and labor are readily available outside of the Forest Service to address these problems, certainly not in their entirety, but it would be a welcome start. Unfortunately, it’s pretty difficult to get the agency to allow people to come play in their sandbox for a myriad of reasons.
As if all this wasn’t awful enough, in 2010 the Forest Service spent no small amount of time and money revamping its Travel Management Plan in an effort to get ahead of the issues it saw coming with OHV use and general travel management issues in the Hills. We’ll just let that one marinate for a bit.
The point of all of this is that the solutions tossed out to address the problem have been tried before and continuing to do the same thing again expecting different results might not be the best use of everyone’s time. While education, fees, fines, enforcement and improving trail infrastructure all have a part to play in the coming drama, it is my fear that the Forest Service will again prove too cumbersome a machine to address what is a truly dynamic and complicated issue that is causing damage to natural resources and hampering the use and enjoyment of the Hills of OHV users and other stakeholders as well.
Join us next week when we take a look under the hood of Untied States Forest Service. It should be lots of fun.
Aaron Thompson is the president of the Spearfish Livestock Association.
