OPINION — Last year, after a summer of cancelled shows, I found myself daydreaming about sharing stories and songs in a new way. From those daydreams sprung the concept for a TV show called ‘Wish You Were Here’ — a combined concert and travel show whose mission would be to highlight hidden gems around western Dakota.
SDPB agreed to sponsor the first season, and we traveled to five different locations in western Dakota to film. At each location we put on a “mini-concert” and I also read an excerpt from my book “Accidental Rancher.” We filmed four of the five episodes in one long weekend, learning as we went, more often than not from our mistakes. But we had a lot of fun and the response once the episodes aired was amazing. I got letters and comments of support from all over the region, as well as personal stories about viewers’ own experiences in those locations.
From our Christmas show at the “Little White Church on the Hill” by Rabbit Butte in Perkins County, to the songs sung atop the majestic peaks of the Slim Buttes in Harding County, wildflowers and grass waving at our feet, to the gorgeous sculpture garden at John Lopez’s Kokomo Gallery in Lemmon, to the tiny gem of a general store in Hoover, and of course our season’s finale at the Holy Chapel on Standing Rock Reservation, a monument to the strength of a community whose commitment to creating and preserving that sacred space was as strong as the stone they quarried from nearby Firesteel Creek to build it, the show captured a tiny sliver of the wealth of natural beauty and creativity here in our region.
It was a labor of love to create those episodes — I hoped they would bring comfort during a time when both were in short supply for many of us. I also hoped the show would build connections between folks who love these places and call them home. Most of all though, I hoped the joy the crew, the band, and I felt recording and filming would be contagious.
Now, thanks to the support of our sponsors at SDPB, our new partners at Prairie Public, and our fans, the show will have a second season, and I couldn’t be happier. The show’s focus has expanded to include a wide range of musicians, artists, and artisans and a wider geographic scope too. We knew we wanted to again highlight the natural beauty of the Northern Plains as well as the creativity, ingenuity and unique culture of this place — a place where long cold gives way to blazing heat and all other manner of extreme weather. The only hard part of the broader mission of the new season was narrowing down our wishlist of people and places to accommodate our filming schedule — which truly was a hardship with so many wonderful people and places to choose from!
The plants, people, and animals that call these grasslands, mountains, and wetlands home are a hardy bunch and I hope you will join me in celebrating them. We will explore ghost towns and farmsteads, garden beds and fiber mills, we will visit with rock stars and folk artists, and that’s just the first few episodes. Mostly though, what I hope the show conveys is how much is possible when we follow what we love where it leads us.
This column began seven years ago on a creative whim. I had so many stories from the ranch I wanted to share, and thought maybe, just maybe, there might be people who would enjoy them. I am thankful every single day to all of you who take the time to read my words. You, dear readers, have helped me find my purpose as a writer and storyteller and to find a home within myself. Like this column, ‘Wish You Were Here” is my thank-you card — a love letter of gratitude to all that is beautiful, true, and good, and to you all who read, watch, and listen. Thank you.
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com
