OPINION — When I worked for newspapers, they had some standards. There were limits. We had some sense of propriety and decency.
For at least one South Dakota newspaper, those days are gone.
The Winner Advocate, a weekly newspaper in south-central South Dakota, located in Winner, the Tripp County seat, published a profane ad in its Dec. 22 edition.
In a group ad, under the heading Good Christian Men Rejoice, was an ad for Winner Welding & Machine. It showed three men standing under a Merry Christmas banner. The stocky, white-haired man in the middle was holding a sign that said “Lets Go Brandon.”
The apostrophe was missing, as was any sense of the true holiday spirit or a sense of decorum. I called to see why they did this, and what the reaction had been, and got an amazing surprise.
The man who placed the ad is Brad Assman — who owns the company. He pronounces his name “Aus-man,” by the way, and was very willing to discuss why he held up that sign.
Assman said he placed the ad to show his disdain for Biden. He voted for Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020 and said he feels the last election was stolen.
Assman said the photo for the ad was taken by an Advocate staffer, and there was no concern about the sign he was holding up. He’s not even sure if the staff knew what it meant.
“I’m not being profane,” Assman said. “Not everyone knows what that means.”
He has a sign on his truck with the same words, and the response is mixed. Some people like it, some flip him “the single-digit salute,” and some ask him what it means.
When that happens, he shows a video that explains the derivation of the coded insult. For the most part, he told me Monday, the feedback has been positive.
That might be changing.
Did the newspaper know what it was publishing? I called The Advocate and spoke to Laura Brown, the paper’s general manager, who said she is aware of what the phrase means. She said they weren’t commenting on the ad, but did say the decision to publish was made by the publisher, Charley Najacht.
He and his wife Norma used to own and publish the Custer County Chronicle and the Hill City Prevailer but they sold those papers in the fall.
Let’s Go Brandon has become a popular insult among the far-right fringe of the Republican Party. It started at a NASCAR race — always a gathering spot for conservatives — at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Oct. 2.
As a reporter tried to interview the winning driver, Brandon Brown, some feeble-minded people, surely fueled by a few dozen beers, saw their chance when the TV camera went on. They started to cheer “F*$@ Joe Biden” on live TV.
The reporter, who couldn’t clearly make it out, suggested they were saying, “Let’s go, Brandon.”
The right leaped on it. It has become a popular term for criticizing the president, and not just by drunken yahoos at a racetrack.
“South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan wore a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ face mask at the Capitol,” the AP reported.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said “Let’s Go Brandon” with an Astros fan at the World Series. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s press secretary retweeted a photo of the phrase on a construction sign in Virginia.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined in when she posed with a T-shirt bearing the phrase at her pheasant hunt, smiling as she posed with Terry Schultz, CEO of Mustang Seeds and a founder of the Madison Hospitality Group, LLC.
The original Brandon, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, wrote a guest column for Newsweek saying he didn’t want to get pulled into the political arena — but then he took some shots at the current state of affairs in the country, including the price of gas. I guess he knows who is in the stands cheering while a group of right-wingers take a seemingly endless series of left turns.
“I understand that millions of people are struggling right now and are frustrated. Struggling to get by and struggling to build a solid life for themselves and their families, and wondering why their government only seems to make it worse,” he wrote. “People have a right to frustration — even anger.
“Listen, I buy more gas than most. I don’t like that $4 per gallon has become the norm. I know the cost of everything is rising and I know first-hand that making ends meet can be a struggle for middle-class folks like me.”
But at least he refrained from evoking his own name. So far, anyway.
An Oregon man repeated it during a phone call with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Christmas Eve.
“Merry Christmas, and let’s go, Brandon!” Jared Schmeck said during the call, one of many the Bidens did. Jill Biden seemed to wince, but the president, with a half-century of politics under his belt, didn’t let it bother him.
“I agree,” Biden said.
He went on to ask if Schmeck was in Oregon, but the call ended. Schmeck, a former police officer, now claims he is being picked on and his free speech rights trampled upon. After all, he claims, he was just joking.
However, on Monday he did a podcast with Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser.
Schmeck said he is a fan of the former guy, despite what The Oregonian reported over the weekend.
“Donald Trump is my president, and he should still be president right now,” he said while wearing the little red MAGA cap.
What he needs to understand is no one is attacking him for expressing his idiotic, insulting thoughts after the president wished his children Merry Christmas. Of course he has the right to say that. But the rest of us have the right to think he’s a damned fool.
Maybe he should get a job with the Winner paper. The Advocate likely was playing to its base. Donald Trump carried Tripp County with 80% of the vote in 2020.
Michael Freeman, who was the press secretary for former South Dakota Sen. James Abdnor, a conservative Republican who unseated George McGovern in 1980, said the ad speaks volumes about the GOP and political discourse today.
“It’s just a symbol of the Trump era,” said Freeman, who now lives in Maryland and works as a writer and trade association executive and has left the Republican Party after more than 40 years. “People feel greater freedom to be their worst, crudest, most malicious selves.
I’ve known Mike since we both ran for SDSU Student Association president in 1978. He won, thank God, and has been a sharp, wry voice of reason for decades. That’s why he had to leave the modern Trump Party.
There used to be a sense of propriety, of not sliding into the gutter. Now, in the GOP, there is a race for it.
Money is vital to keep newspapers alive, so let’s see how far The Winner Advocate is willing to go. If people order ads with all kinds of foul comments, thinly disguised or not, will they be published?
If someone wants to order an ad saying F#*@ Trump, will it be published? How about other ads? Can blatantly sexual, racist or other offensive ads be placed in the weekly paper?
Or do they only publish ones that pass along a childish insult directed at the president of the United States? Let’s hope not.
We are enduring a particularly stupid time in American politics, with Trump the driving force behind it. He has unleashed the schoolyard bully in many of his supporters, and since most are entirely incapable of an intelligent discourse, they result to taunts and insults.
The best response is to do what President Biden did. Let it bounce off you and move forward. It would help if newspapers, even those so starved for a few dollars to lower all standards, would not publish such trash.
How about it, Charley and Norma Najacht? Is this really how you want to get famous?
