Will Republicans break up with Trump?

OPINION — Surely this will be the end of Donald Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party.
Which is what people said in 2015. And 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. His lies, racist language, calls for violence and boasts of sexual assault didn’t cause the majority of conservatives to abandon him, despite a brief call for him to step aside as the Republican nominee in 2016 after he was caught on tape bragging about attacking numerous women.
But that faded fast. Republicans just shrugged their shoulders and voted for him in 2016 and 2020, and defended him at every turn.
Now, in 2022, with Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice, violating the Espionage Act and removing and carelessly storing classified documents at his rambling Florida resort, it’s being said again.
This must be the end of the road. How can anyone support an American citizen, much less a former president who aspires to return to office, when he is facing such troubling accusations?
All this happened the same week Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 440 times Wednesday, Aug. 10. He was being deposed as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization’s shady business practices.
In the past, Trump had mocked those who took the Fifth. On Aug. 10, realizing he would appear hypocritical, he tried to explain this abrupt change of heart.
“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” Trump said in a statement. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.”
His refusal to answer a single question under oath stood in marked contrast to Hillary Clinton, who testified for 11 hours about Benghazi before the Republican-controlled House Select Committee on Benghazi in 2015.
Clinton tweeted an image from that long day under oath, showing herself voted by the repetitious efforts of Republicans to pin her down. Unlike Trump, she didn’t cower and decline to talk.
It was a bad week, capping a lousy summer for the 45th president. His encouragement, even incitement, of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection when a mob waving Trump banners stormed the U.S. Capitol, has been the subject of congressional inquiry. Some Republicans may be persuaded that his actions leading up to that dark day were to blame, and his failure to call off the dogs as they tried to claw their way to Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were beyond the pale — even for someone as reckless as Trump.
But the reaction last week from many of his loyalists, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, showed that for some, it’s Trump no matter what he says or does. They are like kids in a schoolyard, sticking their fingers in their ears and prattling loudly to avoid hearing unpleasant truths.
“The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American,” Noem tweeted on Aug. 8 during her travels across the country.
Three days later, she was back at it following Attorney General Merrick Garland’s brief appearance to explain that he had personally signed off on the warrant.
“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor,” Garland said. “Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing. The search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause.”
Noem, of course, saw political skulduggery at work.
“The last 6+ years have shown the DOJ has 2 sets of rules. If your name is Biden, Clinton, or Obama you and your family get a free pass. If your name is Trump, you’re under constant assault. AG Garland’s rambling and defensive 5 minutes did little to prove otherwise.”
Her attacks on the investigation, as well as those on Fox News and other conservative media, fueled calls for violence. Some Trump supporters said a second Civil War was about to erupt, because … well, because they were mad the FBI and Department of Justice was investigating their leader. Some spewed antisemitic hate at Magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search, because that is who they are.
These are the cretins, the monsters, whom the Trump folks are allied with. These are their people.
Some are taking it a step farther. Ricky Shiffer, a Navy and National Guard veteran, was among those who heard the calls to respond. Shiffer, armed with a nail gun and, of course, an AR-15 rifle, tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
He failed and fled when alarms sounded. Later that day, following a chase and a stand-off, he was shot dead. His death, and the threats against the FBI, Garland and others connected to this case can be linked to Trump, Noem and others who use inflammatory language about a legal case. They are encouraging madness and mayhem.
This is not political persecution. It’s about someone who has defied laws, traditions and customs for decades, and continued to do so once he took an escalator down to join the national political scrum. Trump has refused to adhere to laws and proper patterns of behavior, and he has gotten away with it in large part because his supporters cheered no matter what he did.
As he moves toward a third run for the White House, one fueled by his anger and paranoia, he is more dangerous than ever. In elections across the country, candidates who parrot his lies about the 2020 election that he lost overwhelmingly are winning Republican primaries and in some cases, being elected to office.
They are not willing to abandon him just because he recklessly stored classified documents at a golf resort. They don’t care if he ignores laws and customs long cherished by Americans. They want power and control to achieve their goals, and they don’t care how they obtain it.
Are there any signs of hope? Many Republicans in Congress are eager to jump off the Trump Train, but they fear his backers will threaten their political future, not to mention their lives and families. Violence is a very real tool in their kit.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who can recall a calmer time in America, said she is waiting for someone in the GOP to say enough already.
“You would think there’s an adult in the Republican room who would say, ‘Just calm down and see what the facts are and let’s go for that instead of again instigating assaults on law enforcement,’” Pelosi said Friday.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, a Republican and former FBI agent, said he has heard enough.
“I don’t think any of this is OK,” Fitzpatrick said Friday. “We’re the world’s oldest democracy, and that can go away very quickly. As our adversaries have said so many times: The only way you defeat America, you’re never going to beat America from the outside, ever. The only way you beat the world’s greatest democracy is from within — turning American on American.”
So maybe this will signal a turning point. Finally, will they give up on supporting this truly dangerous man?
Jon Cooper, who worked for both the Barack Obama and Joe Biden presidential campaigns, said he is starting to see a shift. Cooper said some Trump loyalists are finally walking away from him.
“I just spoke with an ultra-conservative neighbor who has NEVER wavered in his support for Trump,” Cooper tweeted. “I asked what he thought of reports that Trump may have been hiding top-secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago, and he said ‘If that’s true, I’m done with him. Treason’s my red line.’”
So, maybe this time it will happen. But don’t bet on it.
