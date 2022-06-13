OPINION — Many political consultants from the past two decades have successfully urged their clients to go negative and to go negative early. South Dakota Republican voters were recently inundated with profoundly negative direct mail, broadcast and cable television, and social media advertising from fellow Republicans declaring their Republican opponents were not Republican enough.
With few exceptions, those efforts were abysmal failures in last week’s primary election. South Dakota Republican voters, it seems, were not fooled by campaign advertising paid for by out-of-state political action committees that still believe advertising consultants who recommend negativity, with truth being a secondary or tertiary consideration.
In addition to the negative ads for specific candidates, negativity came to us in the form of advertising in favor of Amendment C, which would have made it nearly impossible to pass an initiated measure, changing the passage threshold from 50% to 60%. Voters overwhelmingly rejected Amendment C.
Many high-profile incumbent Republican officials including Gov. Kristi Noem Rep. Dusty Johnson endorsed Amendment C. Both Noem and Johnson handily survived their primary challenges, but their support did not transfer to changing the state’s constitution at the expense of a voter-driven initiative system that has worked in the state for years.
There were very few Democrat primaries. It is difficult in the state, which has Republican super majorities in both legislative branches, to find a single Democrat candidate, let alone find enough to force a primary.
So, I spent many years as one of those political consultants. What do the tremendously outnumbered Democrats need to do to change the trends of the last several decades and return to the days of George McGovern, Tom Daschle, Tim Johnson and Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin?
I have a friend who regularly reminds me that the primary reason Democrats in the state continue to lose elections is because they “forget where they live.” Democrats here in South Dakota, at least, tend to publicly embrace the most liberal, progressive stances, which do not fly in ultra-red South Dakota.
The last election cycle, the most promising Democrat in recent years was Billie Sutton. He ran an excellent campaign against Noem for the governor’s office. That was until a video was used in a Republican ad campaign showing Sutton saying he supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders is by far the most prominent self-described socialist in the United States.
Sutton didn’t take a moment to consider what might happen to his future political career if he revealed in South Dakota that he supported a socialist. He didn’t remember where he lived. And, he paid the price. And, the Democrats still can’t seem to find a candidate who understands that if successful, they’ll be serving in Pierre, not Sacramento.
People in South Dakota are not unwilling to vote for a Democrat. But the party needs to find viable candidates who don’t fit the President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders mold. The last of these in South Dakota was Rep. Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin, who took great pride in her membership in the Blue Dog Coalition, a Democrat conservative caucus in Washington.
Herseth-Sandlin is not available. So, how difficult can it be to find a candidate who is as smart and articulate as Herseth-Sandlin or as smart and charismatic as Tom Daschle? Well, it is apparently pretty difficult.
Democrats need to focus on narrowing the gap between Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature. Begin with being very stingy with taxpayer dollars. And, that starts with local races, where voters can get to know their public servants. City councils, county commissions, school boards, first, then venture to the state capitol. Leading with socialism, guarantees failure in South Dakota.
The recent primary shows voters will shift away from extremes. That shows a modicum of promise for Democrats. It might be the beginning of long road to real change. But, don’t count on it. Politics in South Dakota won’t find balance until and unless Democrats keep it positive and remember where they live.
Michael Sanborn lives in Rapid City.
