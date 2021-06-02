OPINION — I’ve lived in a lot of places in my life — Minnesota, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maine, and New York City. I’ve loved all of them. Minnesota for its 10,000 tiny lakes, Michigan for five great ones, Maine and Massachusetts for ocean tides and cold weather beaches, Pennsylvania for magnolias, and New York City for its humanity. Each of these places has their own colloquialism and customs, different sources of interest and favorite topics of conversation. One thing that all these places have in common, however, is that folks use the phrase: “If you don’t like the weather here, wait five minutes,” with a kind of sheepish pride, implying that their weather is uniquely changeable.
It’s true all those states have a fairly broad spectrum of “normal” weather in any given season. Hearing that phrase in each new place always tickled me though, because each place truly believed itself to be especially deserving of that phrase, as though everywhere else the weather was predictable and static. Much like congregants who think their religious community is unique because the back rows at their gatherings always fill up before the front rows, most folks seem to think their weather is the most fickle. Hearing this phrase repeated again and again in new locations led me to believe everyone was a little bit right and a little bit wrong in their assumptions. Anywhere there is weather, there will be surprises. No single place is particularly prone to the unexpected.
Until I moved to western South Dakota, that is, and I learned that anybody who is bragging about their state’s wild weather has never been here. With winter storms in May that dump feet of snow, heat waves in February, giant hail, rain clouds that carry grasshoppers and frogs, and sustained winds that are literally hurricane force year-round, it is my official vote that western Dakota wins the crazy weather award for the contiguous United States.
Last week’s weather supports my contention perfectly. We had temperatures that reached the mid-80s followed by days so cold we woke one morning to snow. “It’s almost June!” I said glumly, watching clumps of white accumulate on the floral patio chair cushions I’d just moved out of storage. The kids thought it was hilarious, as did our friends from Seattle who rarely see snow even during winter months.
Fortunately, our visitors took my packing advice for a late May trip and brought clothes for every single season just in case. Meanwhile, the winter coats that I’d piled by the stairway, waiting for a lull in spring-chores so I could tuck them away for a few months, were quickly moved back into rotation; mittens and wool hats donned once again, and a few snowballs thrown for old time’s sake. Everyone enjoyed the brief return to winter.
The snow melted, our friends started their journey back to Seattle, and I headed for the greenhouse and my poor, neglected garden. The tomato and pepper seedlings I started back in March were root-bound and straggly. Some of them were dried beyond recognition by the early heat wave, others frostbitten by the cold snap. The reward for my neglect, however, was that I didn’t lose them all -- if I’d put them in the ground when I should have, it would have been a total loss.
Now, spring finally, hopefully, MAYBE upon us, I must battle the prairie grasses that yearly try to reclaim the soil of my vegetable and flower beds before I begin planting. Unlike the fragile seeds I start inside, crazy weather doesn’t bother the native plants -- they love the wild swings, standing tall through hot wind, drinking deep of melting snow.
“If you don’t like the weather here, wait five minutes,” they’d say, if they could talk, winking as they said it because anything tough enough to thrive here must also have a pretty good sense of humor. Or maybe they’d say nothing at all, humming along with the wind’s lullaby as they dance merrily together, growing greener by the hour.
