Why Trump’s Rushmore address was his best so far

Those who do not like President Donald Trump were beside themselves prior to his appearance at The Shrine of Democracy on July 3. None of the seven prior sitting presidents who have visited the monument have been subjected to as much negative press.
None of the prior seven – Calvin Coolidge, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush – had protests resulting in people being pepper sprayed. None of the prior seven were told they were unwelcome by the presidents of any Native American tribe.
None of the prior seven were scrutinized about the amount of federal or state taxpayer money was spent to accommodate a presidential visit. None was accused of endangering the state’s water supply or starting a wildfire. Most of them were welcomed to the state. Coolidge made the Black Hills home to his summer White House.
Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had the event in spite of the national and some local media disdain. No fires. In fact, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire danger on July 3 was “moderate,” the second-lowest index.
From a purely political point of view, the Trump visit was a roaring success. Nobody should complain that the president seized the opportunity to give a speech at The Shrine of Democracy in celebration of the country’s independence. Was it a political speech? Of course, it was. And, that is a benefit of incumbency.
Should Gov. Noem have invited such a divisive politician to South Dakota in the first place? Of course she should have. I have been critical of the governor. In this case, however, she would have been derelict in her duties to not invite president Trump to the monument. She would have been derelict had she not encouraged a fireworks display at the mountain in a year where fire danger was not a significant factor.
The media attention the state received as a result of the presidential visit was invaluable. Noem was able to tell the state’s economic development story time and again to a national audience. In the appearances I saw, the governor was articulate with a clear welcoming message that is sorely needed in our state.
Within the context of politics, Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech was among the best of his presidency and clearly the best of his second candidacy. He didn’t stray from the teleprompter – no arrogant ad-libs. The message was clearly written to appeal to both Trump’s base and those who are on the fence between Joe Biden and Trump.
Trump has little time to win over those undecided voters and to change the minds of those who are reluctantly leaning toward a vote for Biden. In his speech, Trump successfully laid the current civil unrest, lawlessness in the nation’s cities, the desecration of the country’s monuments, at the feet of liberal America and Biden. Those concerns and the economic catastrophe brought on by the coronavirus pandemic matter to those fence-sitting voters.
Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech spoke to those issues, and to the people of South Dakota. Regardless of all the sins of America’s past, folks here aren’t interested in hearing radicals discuss reasons for the destruction of the Shrine of Democracy.
I suspect if and when the anarchists begin targeting the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Detroit Public Library, or the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, or “The Victorious Charge” statue in downtown Milwaukee, or Cleveland’s “Soldiers and Sailors” monument, some fence-sitters in those four key states will fall to the right, just as they did in 2016.
Trump and the governor should have found a way to require social distancing and mask wearing. That they didn’t was irresponsible. I suspect there are a good number of conservative and independent voters in the state who believe this was the single flaw in an otherwise politically successful evening.
It is also safe to assume every liberal hated everything about Trump’s appearance and will have dozens of reasons why it never should have taken place.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
