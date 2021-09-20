OPINION — There is little doubt that few would argue with the suggestion that we are suffering in the United States from an executive branch crisis in competency. In proposing this theme with my Saturday morning coffee and fly-fishing companion, the question of presidential competency became complex.
My proposal was: “who was the last competent president to hold the office?” It didn’t take long to determine that defining “competent” would be a requirement before a serious discussion could take place. “In America, we expect our leaders to be morally competent” he said.
I disagreed. When we think of morals, we agreed that we were really talking about sexual and religious morals. I argued that Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and John Kennedy each had well-publicized issues with marital fidelity. There were others, lots of them, who had reputations for having extra-marital dalliances. Most of those, including Kennedy’s, didn’t come to light until after their presidencies.
Since voters at the time didn’t seem to care about Clinton’s or Trump’s more public sex scandals, for the sake of argument, we decided to define competency as being prepared to become the president when taking office. That would mean someone who understood how government works and had a record of being able to negotiate the bureaucracies to accomplish the planks of the platform voters chose. The competency person should have a clear grasp of domestic and foreign policy as well as how to achieve those platform planks without sinking the economy.
President Joe Biden has a perceived political resume that oozes competency. He was the sixth youngest person elected to the U.S. Senate. He chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for eight years. He spent another eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president, and watched Obama negotiate a sweeping healthcare program through Congress.
Biden beat more than 20 credible candidates for the Democratic nomination in 2020. Then he beat a sitting Republican president who had successfully executed Operation Warp Speed to bring, not one, but three vaccines to combat COVID-19 in record time.
Biden has faced multiple calamities since taking office in January. He has made all of them worse instead of better. The COVID-19 virus and convincing citizens to get the vaccines, the economy and the inflation that can be attributed to the virus and Biden’s wild spending and wilder spending plans, racial inequity and inequality and domestic racial tensions, foreign relations have suffered since the Afghanistan disaster.
Biden’s popularity and job approval ratings are in a nosedive. And, it is no wonder. In his 1969 book, Lawrence J. Peter and Raymond Hull published a management book titled “The Peter Principle” which observed that people tend to rise to their “maximum level of incompetence.” Biden has certainly reached his Peter Plateau.
So, where did our search for a competent president take us? We were looking for a leader who was well-prepared to accept and execute the job of president of the United States and competently did so. We agreed that George H.W. Bush was well-prepared for the job. He surrounded himself with quality, smart people and appeared to carefully consider their advice before acting.
When we removed moral turpitude from the equation, Bill Clinton was added, primarily because he left office with a balanced budget. If you are old enough to read and understand this column, you will likely not live long enough to see that happen again. Evidence of that will be this week’s fight to raise the debt limit and approve a budget that includes staggering multi-trillion-dollar-debt — yet another catastrophic legacy of the Biden administration.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
