OPINION — “Boots on the ground.” “Boots on a plane.” “A lie travels around the world while the truth is putting her boots on.” “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps.” (Which goes against the laws of physics, by the way.)
In our world, we refer to our boots a lot. But my favorite is, “Who’s gonna fill their boots?”
I think it’s safe to say that most of us are walking in someone else’s boot prints every day. It may be a parent, a teacher, or a farm or ranch boss. Some day, if we haven’t already, we’ll step into their boots and take on the role that went before us previously. In some cases, the folks leaving the boot prints don’t have someone walking in those steps that are going to fill those boots. If you’re anything like me, you walk behind some of those folks and think, “There’s no way anybody is going to fill those boots.”
There’s a common theme taking place in agriculture organizations, indeed, in all types of organizations, and it’s increasingly becoming a problem. While none of our boots are made for walking, there are people ahead of us who have left these organizations because of the natural order of things, and it all too often is filled by whatever warm body says, “sure, I’ll do it.” They agree to step in with all good intentions, but sometimes the participation is minimal. While many great people have done many great things before they walked away, there’s a danger of it becoming the same good ol’ boys club that is building a bridge to nowhere.
One of the most difficult things about joining an organization is getting your boots dirty. It’s really easy to keep them clean. To stay in the stands, never put your foot in the stirrup and ride out the whirlwind, for fear of getting trampled in the dust. Those folks we walk far behind and admire, those folks who over and over nod their head and say let’s go, the ones we feel whose boots will never be filled, have never shied away from kicking a turd or two.
What any outfit needs for success are those boots on the ground. The more pairs the better in my opinion. Worn-out boots, brand new shiny boots, and boots of all shapes and sizes add valuable insight and experience that can exponentially increase the effectiveness of the group’s efforts. Choosing to join an organization is one thing; offering to take a seat and putting your boots under the table is the step that can really make the difference.
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Convention is still several months away. At the convention, held in Rapid City this year, association members will not only have the opportunity to hear from industry professionals and gather with folks from around the state but also discuss policy and vote on the directions we want to see the association take. Elections will be held, but normally these elections are a formality due to there being one name for each available slot. What an exciting thing it would be to have nominations, which can be made from the floor, that would lead to something better than putting our feet in and saying eenie-meenie-miney-moe. The nominating committee does a good job of putting qualified people in nominations for each position; that doesn’t mean that there aren’t equally qualified people who have valuable insight and ideas to help fix the problems we’re all facing.
It’s with that in mind that I’m not only asking for membership to attend and participate in our association. I’m asking for those of you with the ability to step forward with whatever you have to offer. Help all of us in the cattle business in South Dakota solve the issues that are complex and difficult to navigate. In short, come get your boots dirty.
I’ll close with this:
My boots, they are a part of me, I wear them every day. They’re on my feet perpetually, at work, at home, at play. My first pair were hand me downs, I was their final wear and tear. They didn’t even fit me right, but their soles, they didn’t care. Back in the old hall closet, or every moment since, I was always sure and confident, that dad’s would never fit. I have a pair that’s just for church, or for when the co-op meets. But if you spend time on your knees, the Lord don’t care what’s on your feet. They’re stained with a variety of stuff of man and beast. The things they say build character, character that smells to say the least. They’ve taken me around the world, Canada, Mexico, Spain. Seen cattle, deserts, ancient lands, coldest cold, hellish heat, endless rain. Some day’s when I’m discouraged, my head bows, I look down. I think about every step, every path across the ground. Every step, every moment, after everything I’ve ever seen, Let me lay in them one last time, for my boots are a part of me.
Warren Symens is fourth-generation farmer/rancher/cattle feeder in Amherst, S.D. He is the vice president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.
