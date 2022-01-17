OPINION — Sometimes, the fact that Americans find something astonishing is itself astonishing. Last week, I was surprised by what some found praise-worthy – even heroic – while other Americans found the same things repulsive, crazy or stupid. What was surprising to me is that in two cases last week, nothing was either.
First, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., appeared on CNN and told George Stephanopoulos that Republicans lost the 2020 presidential election. This revelation was somehow found to be newsworthy – enough so that two notable South Dakota columnists, Kevin Woster (South Dakota Public Broadcasting) and John Tsitrian (The South Dakota Standard) saw fit to devote column space to it. And, here I am spilling more ink on what I believe is a non-story.
Rounds and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., have both previously made it clear that President Joe Biden’s election was, in Thune’s words: “Fair and square.” True to his rabid nature, former president Donald Trump bared his teeth and asked if Rounds was “…crazy or just stupid?” Then, he said he would never “endorse this jerk again.”
Numerous Republicans have come to Rounds’ defense.
CNN, USA Today, Business Insider, New York Post, The Hill, People, Bloomberg, Newsweek, The Washington Times, The Washington Post, Axios, Politico, NBC News, NPR, New York Daily News, and even The Daily Mail in the United Kingdom all also found Rounds’ declaration, his subsequent statement that he stands by his remarks and former President Trump’s reaction worth devoting valuable news space to a South Dakota senator’s statement of the obvious.
CNN wasn’t likely all that interested in anything Rounds had to say about any other issue, even though Rounds has been active in veterans affairs and has steadfastly worked to reduce redundancy and needless bureaucracy in Washington that has an adverse effect on South Dakota businesses. CNN wanted him to infuriate Trump. A furious Trump is a ratings guarantee, which translates to advertising gold.
It should be noted that, regardless of what one might think of Sen. Rounds, anyone who has followed his political career knows he is neither crazy, nor stupid. In a Republican primary race for the governor’s job back in 2002, he was a relatively unknown running against the much better known and better funded then Lt. Gov. Steve Kirby and then Attorney General Mark Barnett. Kirby and Barnett both ran vicious campaigns – against each other, while Rounds patiently waited for them to spend most of their money beating each other to a bloody pulp, and then offering himself as an even-tempered alternative. It was brilliant strategy. And he went on to clobber Democrat Jim Abbott in the general election.
Regardless of what you think of his legislative accomplishments, Sen. Rounds is a pleasant human being. It’s difficult to dislike him. Trump’s attacks on him will roll off. It is a safe bet that if Rounds chooses to run in 2026, he will be easily reelected without Trump’s endorsement. He has the political savvy to turn Trump’s venom into lemonade.
Another surprise came this week when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.,D-Ariz., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., handed their party’s leader, Biden yet another crushing defeat when they refused to vote to change Senate filibuster rules so president Joe Biden could pass voter rights legislation with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote margin generally needed. Sinema has said she supports the bill as written and wants it to pass. But, she doesn’t support changing the rules to pass it. Manchin has said he has issues with the bill that could be resolved with a bi-partisan effort. He doesn’t support changing the senate rules either.
The surprise associated with these two events – what made them newsworthy – was that three U.S. Senators last week acted with integrity. One spoke the truth and the other two did exactly what they told their constituents they would do if elected. Simply telling the truth should not be viewed as an act of heroism. Sticking to one’s principals should be expected and ordinary, not astonishing. Clearly, government will be better served when integrity and truth are no longer newsworthy just because they occur more infrequently than sold-out bagpipe performances.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.