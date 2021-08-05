When we were hunters

OPINION — The Butte/Lawrence County Fair has been a staple in my family for five generations.
We’ve only attended for 30 years, but my wife and I are the third set of grandparents that came to watch their children engage with and show livestock and crafts.
For me, it has always been more about the livestock; cattle, sheep, goats, and horses.
Children who grow up with a reverence for hard work and learn to build relationships caring for animals are so much better prepared for the hardships of life.
Not every animal that is raised makes it to the fair.
Accidents, disease, and mishaps are facts of life that kids that grow up in rural families come to anticipate, look for, and avoid.
Not every car that approaches an intersection actually stops.
Not every horse or calf you walk behind is comfortable with your presence.
Watching others get kicked and broken leaves country kids with open eyes that assess every creature with an increased level of respect.
An angry or injured animal has a certain look that humans often duplicate.
My drill sergeant in basic training had a growl just as ferocious as any pit bull.
Besides my wildlife management and guide service, I am a speech instructor and debate coach who teaches that the vast majority of your message comes from your posture, gestures, and tone.
Animals are often some of our children’s first communication mentors.
The family dog often teaches the baby to tell their first lie while secretly being fed under the table. Scan the YouTube videos of animals teaching babies to crawl.
See the fortunate families that have animal babysitters that would give their lives to protect young members of their fold and compare their situations to the tragedies that unfold in the news where unfortunates adopted an animal that didn’t belong.
I worry that we are raising young people detached from the natural cycles of nature, from drought to flood, feast to famine, birth to death, and leaving the next generation exposed to exploitation.
That Aesop’s fable of the Ant and the Grasshopper and preparing for inevitable hardships has gone out of vogue.
The slaughter of livestock or of game is part of the natural world, but there are those who would use this unpleasantry for their own advantage and the economic gain of their supporters.
Faux “meat” cultured in warehouses is being used as a weapon against those in animal husbandry, and debaters will word-smith terms like “clean” and “sterile” to give the poorly educated the impression that they are being marketed a superior product than mankind has subsisted on since its creation.
Hunters of the past were even more attuned to these cycles than ranchers of today.
The greatest hunting grounds were essential for tribal survival. Overexploitation often led to starvation.
Fire was seen as both natural and beneficial.
A bumper sticker proclaims that vegetarian is just another name for a poor hunter, but throughout human history those who were able to gain the advantages of animal proteins lived more prosperous lives.
Hunters also learn to pay attention to their surrounding in ways that urbanites are unprepared for.
Fewer hunters will be caught in a video dangling from the horns of a buffalo after an ill-advised attempt at spontaneous domestication.
Ranchers learn to send the mean cow to slaughter, urbanites often promote them to political office. When more people were hunters, nature’s realities were taken for granted.
Granddaughter June has a personal relationship at her country home with a miniature horse and a pygmy goat.
Several times she has landed in the sand after the naughty goat has startled her horse and she has fallen the two feet into the soft sands where she is allowed to ride.
She also knows that there are rocks and that on occasion she will be denied a place on the ponies back if the flies are too bad or the day has been too warm.
She has learned to pay attention and ask permission, check for clear ground and equestrian attitude.
She pays attention.
Her favorite animals at the fair were the goats and several stretched their necks out to get to know her better.
Her smile shows how flattered she was.
Goat is one of the most popular meat animals in the world. It is both a harsh and delicious reality.
Kids at the fair learn that early, that there is a balance between the pleasant and the unpleasant and that life often doles out unequal shares.
It is a reality that politicians nor their special interest groups can erase.
Watching the whitetail fawns gamble through the brush in the valley below, I am reminded that they are much like the goats and as a hunter I both nurture and consume.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
