OPINION — Recently, I was having an adult beverage in a neighborhood place where I know most of the customers. One of them asked me what I thought of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdicts. I told him I was surprised that in light of the jury taking 25 hours to deliberate, he was acquitted of all charges.
Like most folks, my opinion was based upon my exposure to media coverage of his trial. And media from all sides of the political spectrum appeared to agree that the longer the jury deliberated, the more likely it was that Mr. Rittenhouse would be convicted of something.
The individual asking me about the verdict probably wasn’t asking me what I thought of the verdict, but rather whether or not I thought Rittenhouse was guilty of the crimes with which he was charged. That is a much more difficult opinion to develop.
I have a lot of friends who happen to be attorneys and judges. Some are former prosecutors and judges. Some are criminal defense lawyers. I once considered law school myself. What I’ve learned from them and from covering some trials back in my journalist days is that the law is more complex than television dramas or cable news is able to portray in an hour in prime time or three minutes at 5 p.m.
So how can one form an informed opinion about a jury verdict when one is not on the jury; when one has not heard and seen all of the evidence; heard both closing arguments and heard the judge’s instructions to the jury? How can anyone who was not included in the deliberations of twelve people, render an opinion about whether or not there was a reasonable doubt about whether or not Rittenhouse was guilty of the crimes with which he was charged? The answer to both questions is: one can’t.
And, you probably can’t either. There are, indeed, some media talking heads with law degrees. Some have impressive legal resumes. But, particularly cable news anchors, haven’t the time in a typical newscast to give anyone enough information about any criminal case for the public to be as informed as the twelve people who must render a verdict that will change numerous lives.
In some capital cases, juries decide whether a defendant will live or die. That is a profound responsibility. Murder cases are newsworthy. High-profile cases like the Rittenhouse trial, and more recently, the murder trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is going to be covered by media.
The public has a fascination with the law, and with high profile trials. We’ve been captivated by it since civilized man invented it. And, many believe that America perfected it.
But the law isn’t perfect. The police, judges, juries, prosecutors, witnesses and defense attorneys are humans, making them fallible. And, worse yet, some are dishonest. How does an honest reporter write about testimony he doesn’t know to be false? How does a jury determine which conflicting testimony to believe?
Mr. Rittenhouse was not found innocent. He was found not guilty. There’s a difference. The jury decided the prosecutors in the case failed to prove he was guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt” of the crimes with which he was charged.
While the American system of justice isn’t perfect, I’m unaware of a better one. Consequently, I have come to this conclusion about my opinion on Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence: I choose not to second guess a jury – 12 people who heard every argument, heard and saw all the evidence.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
