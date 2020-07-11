When President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the fireworks at Mount Rushmore, the Black Hills Pioneer was there to report on the day’s events.
So what does it take logistically to report on a national news story such as this that is sure to make the headlines across the globe?
We thought we’d give our readers a reporter’s-eye-view of the timeline.
• December 2019: President Trump and Gov. Kristi Noem announced plans to have fireworks return to Mt. Rushmore. It was unknown if they would be approved, or who would attend the festivities.
• January: The Pioneer receives word that “high-level officials” would be attending the newly approved fireworks display at Mt Rushmore for the Fourth of July.
• May: Sen. Mike Rounds tweets (which apparently makes it official) that Trump would be attending the fireworks celebration at Mt. Rushmore in July. The Pioneer immediately reaches out to Noem’s office about attending the event and is directed to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, that was handling press credentialing.
• June: Noem’s office officially releases details about the Mt. Rushmore fireworks celebration that would take place on July 3.
• June 3: The Pioneer continues to correspond with Katlyn Richter, public relations director with the S.D. Department of Tourism. Richter acknowledged the e-mail but said nothing had been confirmed by federal agencies at the time.
• June 16: There had still been no work received on press credentialing and Richter still had no further guidance to provide.
• June 25: Eight days out from the event, the Pioneer prints its presidential tribute special section giving the history of Mt. Rushmore, fireworks at the national monument, and presidential visits to the state and Mt. Rushmore.
Also, Richter replies to an email from Pioneer reporter, Alex Portal. “Hang in there with me Alex! I think I can be in touch with you tomorrow. THANK YOU!” she wrote.
• June 27: Black Hills Pioneer’s presidential tribute special edition is inserted in the paper.
Alex receives official confirmation that the Pioneer will be cleared for one media pass to the Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration. We requested two. However, there were no details as to when or where we should he should go to the monument to check in. We also learn that numerous TV and daily newspaper organizations in the state were denied credentials. Those denials were appealed and later overturned.
• June 29: Public affairs staff at Ellsworth Air Force Base, informed local media outlets that Trump would land at Ellsworth before being transported to Mount Rushmore. They directed us to a link to be credentialed through the White House. Pioneer Editor Mark Watson applies. Approval did not come until July 2, the day before the event.
• July 2: Literally the day before the event, Alex receives media details about the event.
July 3
• 8:00 a.m. – Alex arrives at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial and is told to return to his vehicle until the secret service concludes a security sweep and media is allowed into enter the memorial.
10:30 a.m. – After a brief nap, Alex is awakened by a group of park rangers which has congregated near his vehicle in the parking garage. After seeking comments and being denied from the rangers, Alex is told to move to a lower level of the garage.
• 1 p.m.: Alex is finally allowed to enter the Mount Rushmore National Monument. His equipment was searched by dogs, and he passed through a metal detector.
• 1:30 p.m.: Alex spies an Abraham Lincoln reenactor getting screened by the Secret Service, which makes for a good, ironic photo.
• 2 p.m.: Alex, joined by other members of the media, was ushered to the upper left corner of the amphitheater where some of the local media was designated to be.
• 2:30 p.m.: Alex spent some time chatting with two familiar faces, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt reenactors, who were posing for pictures and glad-handing with guests as they filtered in through the Avenue of Flags.
• 3 p.m.: Alex surveys the crowd as it anxiously awaited the pre-fireworks show to begin. Even Secret Service dogs need a break from the heat and were given plenty of water.
• 3:45 p.m.: Ellsworth AFB: Mark arrived at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum parking lot and was greeted by a base public affairs official. The temperature was 97 degrees but in mere minutes, rose to 114 degrees on the concrete parking lot.
• 4 p.m.: Mt. Rushmore: Acting Superintendent Patricia Trap delivers a welcome speech and kicks off the evening’s festivities. The United States Air Force Academy Accessory Band, “Pegasus” performs their signature brand of funky fresh pop music covers, much to the crowd’s delight.
• 4 p.m.: Ellsworth AFB: After identifying each of the dozen reporters, at the museum, they were loaded onto a base bus and transported to a building near the flight line where they were greeted by a Secret Service agent greeted the group. All reporters were required to wear a mask. Each bag was searched by both a dog and a Secret Service agent. Each person with a camera was asked to, one at a time, operate that camera ensuring that it was functional, and not a nefarious device. You may remember, on Sept. 9, 2001, Ahmad Shah Massoud, a Northern Alliance leader fighting the Taliban was assassinated at the insistence of the Taliban and al-Qaeda by two Tunisians who posed as a Belgian TV crew. The two hid a bomb in the TV camera and battery belt.
Upon the completion of the camera bag searches, reporters were allowed into the building and by 4:45 p.m. where all media members were on the flight line. The hurry up and wait game officially began.
• 4:30 p.m.: Mt. Rushmore: Gib Young, portraying Theodore Roosevelt gave a rousing presentation about the majesty of our great land and national pride.
• 4:45 p.m.: Fritz Klein stirred the crowd as Abraham Lincoln giving a speech about the importance of preserving our civil union.
• 5 p.m.: Jasmine Pickner-Bell, a member of the Crow Creek Dakota Sioux Tribe performed a traditional hoop dance utilizing 36 hoops. Pickner-Bell is a two-time world champion hoop dancer.
• 5:15 p.m.: Darrell Red Cloud, a Lakota storyteller and great, great, great, grandson of Chief Red Cloud, took the stage to educate the crowd on why the indigenous people of the area believe the Black Hills to be sacred. Red Cloud’s message was not a condemnation of the actions taken by whites against native sacred lands, but a call to unity embracing the fact that all people see value in these beautiful Hills.
• 5:30 p.m.: Sequoia Crosswhite, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe performed three original compositions highlighting peace, love, and unity in the Lakota language.
• 6 p.m.: The South Dakota National Guard 147th United States Army band performed a series of patriotic musical numbers, which included the premier of the newly formed Space Force anthem.
• 6:19 p.m. Mt. Rushmore: Air Force One, carrying the president and first lady flied over the crowd on its way to Ellsworth Air Force Base.
• 6:30 p.m. Ellsworth AFB: Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. John Thune arrived at the flight line awaiting Air Force One’s arrival
• 6:40 p.m. Ellsworth AFB: Air Force One came into view. A fighter jet, escorting the plane, could be seen pulling up and to the right when the president’s plane touched down. Air Force One taxied onto the tarmac and parked about 100 yards away from reporters.
• 6:50 p.m.: A set of stairs at the back of the plane lowered and Trump’s entourage of Secret Service agents, traveling media, staffers, military members, among others, poured out.
The Trumps appear in the upper doorway and walk down the steps. They are greeted by Noem and Thune, as well as Air Force officers and enlisted personnel. They did not shake hands, but greeted each other and visited for about five minutes.
• 6:55 p.m.: Trump, the First Lady, Noem, and Thune walk to Marine One, the helicopter that would transport them to Mount Rushmore. Noem entered first. Melania stood at the door motioning Thune to enter. Thune had lagged behind briefly talking to service members. He hustled to Marine One where Trump clapped to hurry him along. After Thune entered, both the First Lady and Trump entered the plane.
As soon as they turned away from Air Force One to walk to the helicopter, the entourage turned as well and walked briskly to the three awaiting MV-22 Ospreys that would transport them to Mt. Rushmore.
• 7 p.m.: The group is in the air flying to the fireworks celebration.
• 7:10 p.m.: Media was transported off Ellsworth Air Force Base.
• 7:12 p.m. Mt. Rushmore: Marine One and Marine Two, carrying the president, first lady, Noem, and Thune arrives at Mount Rushmore.
• 7:50 p.m.: Dignitaries and guests of honor begin to filter onto stage.
• 8:03 p.m.: Trump and Melania Trump walk onto stage as the United States Air Force Academy Concert band plays the National Anthem.
• 8:10 p.m.: Speeches were made by Mary Hart, television personality and native of Madison; David Bernhardt, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior; and Noem.
• 8:30 p.m.: Trump takes the podium and delivers his speech, which elicits several chants of “USA, USA, USA,” from the crowd.
• 9:20 p.m.: Fireworks light up the sky over Mount Rushmore for the first time in over a decade.
• 10:30 p.m. – As he’s leaving the memorial, Alex overhears someone shout, ‘He’s having a seizure!’ As EMT workers push through the crowd to get back to where the shout came from, Alex turns to follow and is stopped by two men with guns. ‘Where are you going?’ asked one of the men, ‘I’m with the media, I want to see what they’re going to do,’ Alex answered. ‘No, no,” said the gunned man, ‘The program’s over, there’s no going back.’
July 4
• 2 a.m.: Alex arrived at his home in Lead.
