OPINION — Imagine your neighbors have lost their children because they were found to be using recreational marijuana in their home. Mom and Dad have been found guilty of personal use possession — a misdemeanor. The children were seized and placed in protective custody by the state where they reside. Among the crimes the parents were accused of was child endangerment.
Once the parents paid their fines and served their sentences, deciding when and if their children will be restored to them becomes a more serious and complicated question. But, the parents in America could reasonably be assured that they knew where their children were and that if they were being cared for.
Now imagine that two South American parents wade with their children in tow the Rio Grand River at the Mexican border illegally entering the United States — a misdemeanor. At the border, federal officials in former president Donald Trump’s administration separate the parents from their children. Complicating matters is the fact that there or hundreds of similar cases happening at the same time.
Some of these parents may have been seeking asylum from an oppressive country. These people may not have crossed illegally. Generally, these people cross and surrender immediately to immigration authorities at the border.
In some cases, United States officials have managed to lose track of the children involved or cannot prove whose children they actually are. This and the suffering of all the parents and children, whether or not the children can be found, have resulted in lawsuits against the United States.
President Joe Biden’s administration is tasked with finding solutions. Good luck. In reports in the New York Times and Washington Post, it was revealed that the Department of Justice was considering payments to those affected of up to $450,000. For two-parent families with two displaced children, that number can quickly become staggering. Members of the Republican Party, with the 2022 mid-term elections less than a year away, are outraged. Even some Democrats from moderate districts have joined the chorus of people who declare their outrage over the cash numbers.
The wording from responsible reportage says DOJ “is considering” settlements “up to” $450,000. This implies, but does not confirm, that not every plaintiff will receive $450,000. It implies, perhaps, that some plaintiffs will receive far less, and some may receive nothing.
Nonetheless, outrage over the issue is not misplaced. It is outrageous that anyone crossing the border illegally should be paid anything for having done so. It is outrageous that our government has managed to lose track of hundreds of children separated at the border from their parents. Surviving spouses of United States military personnel killed in the line of duty receive a fraction of these numbers. Of course there is outrage.
A friend’s favorite line: “What did you think would happen?” (WDYTWH?) It is a perfect fit in this case. Our government separated families from their children at the border. WDYTWH? We lost some of the children. WDYTWH? We lost some of the parents. WDYTWH? Parents have discovered the legal system in the U.S. and have chosen to sue. WDYTWH? The DOJ is considering settling those suits, rather than allow them to clog the legal system with jury trials where verdicts could be even more staggering. WDYTWH?
From here in the middle of the country we look at this mess and heave sighs. One administration creates a mess. The next administration makes it worse. Clearly, the problem is government.
A former Senate intern once told me the next administration should go into every government office in Washington DC and fire everyone in every other office. Then, he said, we should go to every remaining office and fire everyone who cannot cogently describe his or her job and the value of it.
This, of course, would only be a start.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
