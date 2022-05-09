OPINION — So, here is what appears to have happened in a recent Black Hills controversy: 1. Rapid City high school administrators assigned 12th-grade English teachers to choose literature for the coming year; 2. The books were purchased. 3. Somebody found inappropriate and brought such inappropriateness to the attention of the administrators; 4. Administrators agreed the books should not be used and scheduled them for disposal via sale, donation or destruction; 5. School board members were tasked with making the decision what to do with the books and 6. Media and social media outrage rightfully ensued.
Initial media reports left the impression among some that all this controversy was the result of a zealous school board getting involved in what students can and cannot learn. Members of that board, upon sensing the resulting social media outrage, have delayed any decision to destroy books. Also, they are claiming they were unaware of the decision to recommend the books for the English curriculum, the decision to buy them, the decision to declare them objectionable, or the decision to get rid of them or destroy them.
I don’t know if there are lessons to be learned from the books. In my experience, there is a lesson to be learned from every book; even it is only that I’m not fond of the book. But, there are certainly lessons from the controversy.
Kevin Woster writes a column for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. It’s called “On the Other Hand with Kevin Woster.” Woster shared his initial column on his Facebook page. I shared the column on my Facebook page. Woster has added two other columns since the first one. The first column has generated 165 comments, 319 reactions and 215 people (including me) shared the piece.
On matters pertaining to hunting and fishing we agree more than we disagree. On political matters we disagree more than we agree. On the matter of any decision by any government body to destroy any book, I am certain we are on the same page (pun intended). Consequently, I shared his first column on the subject on my Facebook page, without initial comment from me. There, it generated a few more shares and some more comments.
On both Facebook pages, comments degenerated to the all-too-typical political right-left tendency to begin name-calling and insult. On both pages comments might have been spirited discussions of an issue that should be discussed. I was saddened that the degeneration moved away from the topic of banning or destroying books to tired debate about the general political atmosphere in America and eventually to insult.
Among the things we may have learned is that there was a lack of oversight at a number of levels. Certainly, someone must decide the appropriateness of what is taught in public schools. But perhaps those determinations should be made before the school district purchases are made. One need not consider destroying books one has not purchased in the first place.
This, of course, does not speak to whether the English 12 teachers were correct in choosing material that would have challenged the young adults in their classes to think critically about books that have won multiple awards.
I suspect administrators are less concerned about what high school seniors are learning in math, science or home economics classes. This kind of concern seems limited to history, social studies and literature classes.
If we are to have smart, well-rounded and well-educated students who are prepared for college or a non-academic adult life, we must reveal to them the world as it is. Preventing education by banning books does precisely the opposite.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
