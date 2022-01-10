OPINION — The Washington Post, in a Sunday story by reporters Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey reveal that texts released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection show that Fox News and Fox Business personalities had a close, advisory relationship with President Donald Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
The Post reporters seem to be surprised by this and slip in opinion-tainted remarks like calling the cable news personalities Trump’s “cable cabinet” and accused Laura Ingraham of “whitewashing” the violence of the day, in spite of Ingraham’s texts to Meadows urging him to convince Trump to tell protesters to go home.
The Post report appears to be aghast at the fact that Fox News and Fox Business personalities were in direct contact with Meadows and sometimes with Trump himself. But, this has been going on for years. Press secretaries going back to President Harry Truman have sought to influence the media. That’s their job.
Television news icon Walter Cronkite, in his autobiography, “A Reporter’s Life” has photo after photo of the author interviewing and socializing with presidents Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. In one photo, Cronkite is seen, cocktails in hand, laughing with Reagan, Bush, Reagan’s press secretary Jim Brady, chief of staff Jim Baker, communications director David Gergen and CBS producer Bud Benjamin.
Another photo shows Carter hanging the Medal of Freedom on the CBS reporter. After reporting in Vietnam, Cronkite made it clear on the air that he could not support continued American involvement there. This supposedly convinced Johnson not to run for a second term. “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America,” Johnson reportedly said at the time.
Politicians and media have been trading influence for decades and the Washington Post reporters and editors know that. To feign shock that Trump and Fox News were somehow different is more than a little insincere. The story, by virtue of the fact that the Post ran it in the first place, reveals either cynicism or naiveté. And, I don’t think the Post editors are naïve.
In September of 2020, I wrote about the Post’s golden-haired boy, Bob Woodward, whose Watergate reporting with Post partner Carl Bernstein resulted of the fall of president Nixon’s administration and Nixon’s resignation in disgrace.
For his book “Rage” Woodward had recorded a conversation with Trump that revealed the then-president knew the COVID-19 pandemic would be much worse than he had publicly implied. Woodward sat on the information for months until the politically timed release of the book, which surely was advantageous to President Joe Biden’s campaign and eventual election win. For the Post’s “associate editor” to hold important COVID-19 news at such a critical time was utterly disgraceful – far more so than any Fox News personality urging Trump to send protesters home.
This brings us to Vice President Kamala Harris, who once again stuck her foot in her mouth and in a speech on Jan. 6 last week, compared the riot a year earlier to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (2,403 deaths) and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 (2,996 deaths).
The riot was disgraceful. Americans should never forget it. But, it hardly compares to other historical horrible dates in history, including Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11. For that matter, it doesn’t compare to Dec. 29, 1890 (Wounded Knee Massacre); Aug. 29, 2021 Kabul bombing that took 13 American soldiers’ lives or the 34 deaths in the Watts riots that took place in the wake of Martin Luther King’s assassination.
It is time for Americans, and Democrats in particular, to put the Jan. 6 riots behind them. If Harris and Biden’s approval numbers are any indication, (and they are) Democrats face huge losses in the Senate and House in the 2022 midterms. While they are in charge, Democrats will need to quit running against Trump and start running on their record, which at this time is abysmal.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.