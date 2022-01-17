OPINION — It was great to get back to Pierre (last) week to re-start the people’s business and re-connect with friends from around the state.
Things kicked off Tuesday with the Governor’s State of the State address. The overall theme was that South Dakota is growing faster and doing better than anywhere else in America. There were plenty of “red meat” conservative issues such as a transgender girls sports ban (an about-face after opposing the idea last year with a “style and form” veto), a pro-life heartbeat abortion ban (get ready for much debate among pro-life leaders on the merits of this idea), and a private business vaccine mandate ban. Concerning protections for workers opposed to vaccine mandates, I was encouraged to see the Governor finally join this effort after she harshly criticized it last year.
Specific to the Black Hills, she floated a plan to construct a new multi-million dollar state-owned campground at Custer State Park. I have heard opposition from private campground owners who disagree with having a state enterprise as their competition. This is a continuation of the trend where billions in “free” federal COVID relief dollars has resulted in numerous proposals to greatly expand the role of the state. Everything from hundreds of millions for government daycare to greatly expanding government housing programs is on the table. One number that jumped out during the Governor’s address was $116 million, which is the additional tax revenue received over-and-above projected amounts needed for current spending. I have been asking fellow legislators to consider ways to cut taxes and give it back to the people who earned it. Unfortunately, the only tax cuts mentioned in the State of the State address concerned elimination of some business filing fees, pistol permit fees, and the “bingo tax.” I think we can and should do more, and am looking at property taxes as well as a reduction in the sales tax.
Wednesday was the State of the Judiciary address given by Chief Justice Jensen, who touched on topics from salaries to courthouse security and attorney mental health. Of particular note for practicing attorneys was the announcement of a new Supreme Court rule mandating “sexual harassment” training for all attorneys, judges and judicial system employees every two years, or you lose your license to practice law. In a state that has no other continuing legal education requirements for attorneys, I will let readers decide whether this seems like the best use of time and resources, or is another nod to political correctness.
Thursday was the State of the Tribes address, given this year by Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribal chairman Delbert Hopkins, Jr. After entering the House chamber to the sound of beating drums and American Indian songs, he talked about the history of the tribal experience in South Dakota and touched on themes concerning tribal sovereignty and how we could all better cooperate to improve the lives of those living in our state’s reservations. Concerning recent controversies over the teaching of American Indian history he said, “That’s not critical race, that’s the history of humanity.”
Besides tax cuts, other issues I’m working on include improving the higher education funding formula to achieve a more equitable outcome for Black Hills State, and changes to state law that would shift more gaming revenues from the State general fund over to the City of Deadwood to help them deal with the explosion in new visitors. I think we could also do more with some of the federal dollars to clean up our lakes and rivers and protect clean water.
I’ll end with this: I have heard it said that we do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. If you talk to people from “blue states” there is no doubt that over the last two years we here in South Dakota are much better off. But one note of caution that must season all our talk of “growth, growth, growth,” is that we only have one Black Hills, one South Dakota way of life, and we’d better take good care of it. If we pave it over in a shortsighted effort at bragging rights on who grew the fastest, it will be gone forever.
