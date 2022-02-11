OPINION — I write this week about three major issues, including Deadwood priorities, medical marijuana laws, and the governor’s heartbeat abortion ban controversy.
First issue: Deadwood priorities.
Working with Sen. Johns, we dropped two bills this week regarding gaming revenue for Deadwood. SB99 will revise the proceeds received by Deadwood from gaming proceeds, to shift more of the money from the state to the City of Deadwood. This has been identified as a priority issue by Deadwood officials, who make a good case that a community of their small population serving nearly 2.5 million visitors needs more resources. SB98 includes an exemption for federal excise taxes paid when calculating the gaming taxes. This is a common sense measure to help our gaming businesses not be paying a tax on a tax. It has passed the State Senate and will be coming up in the House. This past week also saw the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee pass SJR502 — Proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, providing for wagering on sporting events via mobile or electronic platform. I testified against this bill for the following reasons: 1. We do not need video lottery 2.0; 2. When we passed expanded sports betting in 2021, proponents promised this was only going to be done in Deadwood and less than one year later there was consideration of expanding this statewide, and 3. If people can do their gambling from their iPhone or other electronic platforms in their local convenience store as with video lottery, there will be less and less reason to actually come to Deadwood for gaming. As a proponent of Deadwood as a premier destination gambling location, mobile sports wagering needs to be killed. I will be working on that in coming weeks.
Second issue: Medical marijuana rules.
We have been voting on many marijuana bills. I am trying to wisely and thoughtfully thread the needle to vote for bills that implement a truly “medical” marijuana program, and against those that are essentially back door ways to have a recreational marijuana free-for-all. I do not think we should shut off our brains as legislators when it comes to marijuana regulation. We’ve heard too many compelling stories from parents in other states. I have voted YES on those bills that required treated marijuana like other medicines (for example, prohibitions on trading your medicine with your friends, and on home growing operations) and NO on bills that would take away someone’s medicine (such as a proposed ban on flavored cannabis or “gummies,” when in many cases children with seizures benefit from such treatments). I am trying to carry out the will of the people who voted for “medical” marijuana while avoiding the dangerous public policy failures experienced in states like Colorado and Oklahoma.
Third issue: Legislative rejection of the governor’s “heartbeat abortion ban” proposal.
For the past few months as the proposed heartbeat ban language was being discussed, leaders in South Dakota’s pro-life community have argued that it would jeopardize pending cases in Federal and the U.S. Supreme Court that they have worked on for years which could effectively end abortion. The governor’s proposal sought to mimic legislation enacted a few months ago in Texas that contains an enforcement mechanism providing individuals, rather than law enforcement, a private right of action to sue for damages anybody providing an abortion. Currently mired in litigation, it has thankfully put abortions in Texas largely on hold while the courts sort it all out. On the other hand, in addition to jeopardizing current litigation, many have concerns that the precedent of a private right of action could someday be applied to Second Amendment rights (to enact gun control as already proposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom), or First Amendment rights to punish disfavored speech. For these reasons the heartbeat proposal was deemed bad legal strategy and rejected by South Dakota House and Senate leadership. When presented on a motion by one member of the House State Affairs Committee, the proposal died for lack of a second. While everyone involved is solidly “pro-life,” there are serious differences on how we should best pursue saving preborn little boys and girls. I think the legislative leaders involved just decided to make a decision and stick with the current strategy espoused by our state’s pro-life leaders. Despite the current disagreement on methods, I stand with all those who continue to pursue legal and legislative efforts to end abortion on demand in America.
