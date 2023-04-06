We should be ashamed
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — Back in 1983, it was among my duties at one of South Dakota’s largest newspapers to review the latest music, both country and pop. I remember there was this attractive new performer who went by just one name. She had a hit video playing on MTV back when they actually played music videos on MTV. I received her album courtesy of her label and I gave it a listen. I recall her having a good deal of talent. There wasn’t a weak song on the album.

In the video, she was going through a fashion photography shoot. And, most of the fashions looked as though they were retrieved from a dumpster full of rejects behind Good Will. The song was a cross between serious pop and bubblegum. In my review I made the bold prediction that the song would fall into pop obscurity and the artist was doomed to become an ‘80s one-hit wonder. The song was Borderline and the singer was Madonna.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.