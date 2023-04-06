We should be ashamed

OPINION — Back in 1983, it was among my duties at one of South Dakota’s largest newspapers to review the latest music, both country and pop. I remember there was this attractive new performer who went by just one name. She had a hit video playing on MTV back when they actually played music videos on MTV. I received her album courtesy of her label and I gave it a listen. I recall her having a good deal of talent. There wasn’t a weak song on the album.
In the video, she was going through a fashion photography shoot. And, most of the fashions looked as though they were retrieved from a dumpster full of rejects behind Good Will. The song was a cross between serious pop and bubblegum. In my review I made the bold prediction that the song would fall into pop obscurity and the artist was doomed to become an ‘80s one-hit wonder. The song was Borderline and the singer was Madonna.
Last week in this space, I made another bold prediction that former President Donald Trump would not be indicted. My prognostication skills have clearly not improved in 40 years, so consequently I’m putting them on the shelf for a bit.
This week, I’ll turn my attention to gun violence instead. Depending on whose numbers you believe, in four months, there have been more than 130 mass shootings in the United States. It seems in the United States we can’t even agree on what constitutes a mass shooting.
In the wake of Nashville’s Covenant School shooting we have once again heard the ritual “thoughts and prayers” remarks as politicians and media talking heads agree that “thoughts and prayers” are not enough.
It is incumbent upon congress and the executive branch to provide for domestic tranquility. Our children and the adults who work in our schools deserve domestic tranquility, as do the rest of us.
With more than 130 such attacks already this year, the time has long passed when our elected officials need to put away their differences and come together for the common good. But, they don’t want to. Because, it’s hard. Solving problems is harder than insulting one another and accomplishing nothing.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has tried to get two school safety bills through the Senate. He’s tried before. The Cruz bill would provide billions in funding for more police presence in public and private schools, mental health and school building security improvements. But Cruz has been stopped in three different efforts by Connecticut’s Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who has objected to Cruz’s attempts to pass his bills by unanimous consent instead of taking the legislation through the traditional legislative process.
Murphy says the Democrats have also proposed legislation to solve school security and mental health issues. But the Democrats have refused to include Republicans in the committees that have addressed their bills, and they’ve included multiple firearm bans and restrictions they know will not pass constitutional scrutiny, let alone the senate.
Both Republicans and Democrats have legislation prepared but refuse to play together and each refuses to allow the other’s legislation to move forward. This allows them to come home to their constituents (that’s you and me) and tell us that solutions are only as far away as the opposition’s cooperation.
They say this country cannot address mass shootings and it’s the Republicans’ fault. No, it’s the Democrats’ fault. Of course, both are right. And more children will be slaughtered until masses of voters convince their congressional delegations that we will not return them to their jobs unless meaningful mass shooting legislation is passed and signed into law by the president.
COVID-19 executive and legislative action happened in a matter of days and weeks. We should expect nothing less for mass shootings. It’s time and necessary. Mass shootings have become commonplace and we are numb to it. As a society, we should all be ashamed. And, it’s difficult to imagine how any senator or congressman sleeps at night.
