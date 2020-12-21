OPINION — Three questions: Does the government have the responsibility to protect us from our own stupidity? Does the government have the responsibility to protect you from my stupidity? Does the U.S. Constitution guarantee either of the first two?
The third question is where many mix up the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
The Constitution’s preamble: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The difference: The Constitution is the law. The Declaration is not a law and guaranteed nothing other than the King of England was going to have a rough time of it. One could argue that the preamble establishes the responsibility of the government to protect citizens from each other but establishing a responsibility to protect you from yourself is a significant stretch.
Life, and government, are significantly more complex today than they were when the Founders penned the Constitution. Over the decades since, justice, tranquility and defense have been redefined several times over. The preamble does “establish” justice, “insures” domestic tranquility and “provides for” the common defense. It “secures” the blessings of liberty to us and our posterity. But, it only “promotes” the general welfare.
The concepts of the blessings of liberty and promoting the general welfare are in conflict. Laws to promote the general welfare are usually viewed as being contrary to liberty. I like driving 100 miles per hour. However, doing so endangers others on the road and consequently compromises the general welfare. We allow government to promote the general welfare, knowing that the price is often measured in sacrifice of liberty.
So, we have laws. Some say they’re “nanny state” laws. The government at our expense puts up safety rails on highways, it requires our water to be treated for cleanliness. It regulates our access to machine guns. And, it requires us to pay taxes to support regulatory agencies and bureaucracy upon bureaucracy that the Founders couldn’t possibly have imagined. And we have encouraged these power grabs, all in the name of promoting the general welfare at the expense of the blessings of liberty. It was our bargain to make.
Covid 19 has stretched and deformed and obfuscated the Constitution in ways we hopefully will never see again. It has created problems we perhaps should have anticipated, but did not. We are critical of our president, our president-elect, our governors, our congressional representatives, our mayors, our elected alderpersons and our school boards.
They are all either trampling our liberty or endangering the general welfare. Be thankful you are not among them, because they are in untenable positions. More than half the population on one side or nearly half the population on the other, will declare every decision our elected officials make to be wrong, ill-advised, crooked or corrupted by insincerity and avarice.
No, the government does not have a responsibility to protect me from my own stupidity. Yes, the government has the responsibility to protect you from my stupidity. No, the Constitution did not give them the power to exercise that responsibility. We, the governed, gave them the power. And, we’ve done so time after time. If that fact upsets us, we have ourselves to blame.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
