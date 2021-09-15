OPINION — Here on the ranch we are once again experiencing an overabundance of cats. Last winter, in the midst of a personal loss, I let two of the barn cats from the previous summer’s litter become house cats. The kindness of bringing two teenage kittens in from the cold as well as their playful antics was a tiny source of solace even if it did mean a second litter box to keep clean.
The addition of the kittens brought our indoor house cat count to four. Four cats IF you don’t count Mama Cat, who is a frequent visitor when she has nurslings and wants quiet time away from them. (How can I begrudge a tired mother a soft place to rest and an extra bowl or two of kibble?) So, during the summer months the count is more like four-and-a-half cats, which I think almost anyone would agree is way, way too many cats.
Perhaps noticing the steady stream of cats entering and exiting the house all hours of the day, two friendly, half-grown kittens from an early spring litter have now decided to become porch cats. They haven’t set foot in the barn for months, preferring instead to lounge on our cushioned patio furniture, waiting for us to come out and pet them. This might only be a minor annoyance — and easily solved once it gets cold and lounging outside the barn no longer pleasant — except for the fact that like Mama Cat and the two kittens I let in last winter, the porch cats are black as coal from tail tip to nose, and now that they are getting bigger are indistinguishable from the rest of the pack. The result: there are black cats rushing through the door pretty much every time we open it, and it’s often hard to tell who is who.
A few weeks ago, Mama Cat had yet another litter of kittens, but this time hid them under the foundation of the tiny house in our backyard, and shortly thereafter began appearing at the door in the afternoons for a nap and a snack. We’d not caught even a glimpse of the kittens until one day this week, however, when she came to be let in and we heard a high-pitched mewling from the juniper bushes beside the house.
The kids and I went to investigate, and what did we find? Two impossibly tiny kittens, coal black from tail tip to nose, of course. Though they’d never seen anything as giant or strange as humans in their entire short lives, they let us scoop them up and carry them inside, ogling us timidly with their wide, still-blue eyes.
We now have more than a half dozen blacks cats in every stage of life, and sadly that isn’t the end of the story. Over the last few days we’ve met the rest of the litter — four more kittens (another black, two tabby striped, and one solid gray as a stormy sea.) We’ve moved the whole family to the studio so they won’t be completely feral and will be easier to catch when, much to the kids’ chagrin, we need to rehome them.
I am also making plans to finally have Mama Cat spayed. I’ve only resisted this long because getting an expensive surgery has been a bad luck charm for favorite cats in the past, but it’s way past time.
It will be the end of an era. A beautiful, chaotic, fur-filled era. And, because I know myself well enough at this point to be honest about the things I can change and the things I probably won’t, it is just as surely the beginning of a new era that will also be packed with the cute, the annoying, the mundane, and the transcendent.
In the meantime, the abundance of black cats means we are already prepared for Halloween, so while we may be bankrupted by the bill for cat food, we will not need to decorate this year!
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.