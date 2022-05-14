Waterson reflects on 20-year career as Spearfish cheerleading coach

SPEARFISH — Pamela Waterson initially anticipated her time as Spearfish High School head cheerleading coach would span only a few years.
That eventually reached two decades before she announced her retirement earlier this week.
Former Activities Director Karen Hahn asked Waterson to be the advisor in 2001.
Waterson thought she would do so for two or three years.
“Twenty years later, I thought, it’s time,” Waterson said Tuesday. “Get somebody newer, newer ideas: that was my decision.”
Waterson’s husband Kevin is a Lead native and wanted to raise the children in this area. They moved from the Seattle, Wash., area to here.
Waterson was a high school cheerleader for three years at Columbia Falls, Mont., before graduating in 1985. She started working at Spearfish in August 2000 and took on the coaching role one year later.
“I never had coached before, so it was kind of a scary process,” Waterson said in recalling that first year.
She added she also needed to learn the girls and their personalities, so the first couple of years presented struggles.
Waterson had to learn many things on her own; that process included watching videos.
This included stunting, which was not part of the process when Waterson was in high school.
Spearfish team members learn their cheers, dance routines, and school song for one week each summer.
Daily practice sessions begin in August except on game days.
“It’s a lot of time out of work and out of home that you do,” Waterson said in describing the process.
Waterson said the cheerleaders are at games to get the crowd involved in a positive, sportsmanlike manner.
During football season, cheerleaders practice stunts and routines Monday through Thursday. They do the things they plan for that Friday game.
“We don’t ever do a stunt unless we have done it perfect an X amount of time,” Waterson said. “Safety for the girls, to me, is most important.”
Safety measures include mats, and Waterson has the cheerleaders wear mouth guards during practice sessions.
“My fondest memories would be, of course, winning the three Spirit of Six awards,” Waterson said. She added cheerleading squads couldn’t compete for that honor unless the basketball teams play at state.
“That’s kind of a way to let everybody see what we can do,” Waterson said of the state experience. “How we do crowd control, sportsmanship, unity.”
Spearfish earned Spirit of Six honors in 2005, 2009, and 2014. The 2005 and 2014 awards occurred at the state AA girls’ tournament, with the 2009 honor coming during the state AA boys’ event.
Winning the Spirit of Six award marks a huge honor.
“It shows that you have practiced, and you put all 100% that you have, and that you love your school,” Waterson said. She added a nice attribute for the school centers on the cheerleaders getting the crowd to cheer in a positive, sportsmanlike atmosphere.
“I had a lot of years that I had some great girls. They competed nicely; they had school spirit,” Waterson said.
Waterson said her proudest moments center on the relationships she enjoys with Spearfish graduates who are married and have children.
“It’s being on time and doing things 100% to the fullest,” Waterson said of the life lessons cheerleaders may learn. “We never go to a game if we’re not prepared for it.”
Waterson also cited learning how to deal with different personalities on a daily basis, and putting issues aside to be able to get the job done.
“My rule was always, ‘If you’ve had a bad day, keep it outside of the room,’” Waterson said. “After practice, then we can deal with it.”
Waterson most enjoys attending games and watching the cheerleaders perform.
Her biggest recent challenges have centered on changes in participation numbers from year to year, which happens with any program.
The most important thing for Waterson is for team members to have fun.
Team members kept Waterson returning each year.
“I’ve had amazing, amazing girls in the past,” Waterson said. “You have somebody who starts as a freshman; I kind of want to see them through their senior year.”
Another incentive to keep going centered on the Spearfish administration. Waterson said members were very helpful in allowing her to attend her sons’ wrestling and soccer events.
Future plans include relaxing at home and walking her dogs after school. Waterson said she plans to stay on as Spearfish’s attendance secretary for the foreseeable future.
Cheerleading carries a lot of importance as an extracurricular activity for Waterson.
“It’s an avenue for girls who may not fit your athletic style person,” she said. “It’s for them to try something that they’ve never done before.”
Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said Waterson put a tremendous amount of time into the program.
Ornelas said Waterson supported Spartans’ athletes each day at the school.
“Sideline cheer can be a side note, and she has never allowed that to happen,” Ornelas said of Waterson. “That tells kudos about her ability to be a leader and train those girls how to be leaders and stand out.”
