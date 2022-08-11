OPINION — Brittney Griner is a spectacular basketball player. She played in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury and in college for the Baylor Lady Bears. She was the number 1 WNBA draft pick in 2013. She is a marvel with amazing statistics as a WNBA champion, all-star, scoring champion, blocks leader and defensive player of the year. Her college statistics are equally impressive going back to her high school years. And, she’s won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup gold medals.
It would not be a stretch to suggest that Griner is the greatest female basketball player to set foot on a basketball court, ever. In the off-season, she has also played for the EuroLeague, China and the Russian National League. It is not unusual for American sports professionals to play professionally elsewhere in the off-season, by the way.
Griner is no stranger to controversy. While engaged to fellow WNBA star, Gloria Johnson, the two were arrested at their home, on assault and disorderly conduct. Griner later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and both were suspended by the WNBA for seven games each and Griner was ordered to complete 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling.
In what she called a protest of the killing of Breonna Taylor as part of broader George Floyd protests, Griner joined her Mercury teammates in choosing to not take the floor for the National Anthem at an exhibition game in Florida. Later, she and teammate Brianna Turner called on the WNBA to discontinue the practice of playing the anthem before sporting events.
Most recently, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling hashish oil into Russia. She said at her trial, she accidentally included the drug while hastily packing for Russia, and that she had no intention of breaking any Russian law. Nine years is a long sentence and close to the 10-year maximum for offenses to which she pleaded guilty.
Griner’s second wife, Cherelle has made it clear that she does not think the United States government is doing enough to secure Griner’s release. She obviously is an effective squeaky wheel. President Joe Biden called Cherelle Griner last week to reassure her that the government was working to get that release. And there is speculation that a prisoner exchange may be in the offing, which might include Griner and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan, who is being held in a Russian prison after being sentenced to 16 years after his conviction on espionage charges. Biden has not called the Whalen family.
Russian illegal arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is 10 years into a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence in Germany for an assassination have been mentioned as possible choices for a prisoner exchange.
ABC news reports, “According to the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, a Washington organization that advocates for hostages and journalist safety, at least 67 U.S. citizens are currently being held overseas; 90 percent of those are wrongly detained by foreign governments hostile to the U.S.” According to the Whalen family, President Biden hasn’t called them either.
So, what makes Griner so special? Is Biden a huge WNBA fan? I suspect it is more likely that Griner represents a trifecta of Democratic target audiences: She’s black, gay and female. She’s a self-important, entitled, woke and arrogant athlete who supposedly “accidentally” smuggled hashish oil into a country where she knew, or should have known, it was illegal to do so. Truly, who “accidentally” packs hashish on their way to anywhere?
She is either actually dumb enough to accidentally pack her hashish oil, she is too dumb to know that Russia might make an example her if her hashish oil was discovered; or she was arrogant enough to think she was above Russian law and too important to be arrested, convicted or detained due to her American and Russian celebrity. After all, don’t the Russians know who she is?
They do indeed. And now because she’s either arrogant or dumb or both, America may be negotiating the release of a convicted illegal arms dealer and an assassin in exchange for a really, really good basketball player. One wonders if America is able to secure her release, if she will find the Star Spangled Banner so horribly offensive.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.