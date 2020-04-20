Warning: Whining, angry citizens ahead

Some are suggesting, strongly, that America is on the backside of the coronavirus curve, meaning the number of new cases is increasing at a slower rate than last week. Read that carefully.
Eventually, Americans will begin to try to return to a normal life. Bars and restaurants and theaters and ball fields will reopen. The sun will shine. Temperatures will be warmer for a while.
Locally, your city councils and mayors, county commissioners and state legislators will be faced with having to rewrite their budgets. In South Dakota, state and municipal governments are dependent on sales taxes. Other sources of revenue include gasoline taxes, use taxes, and bed and booze taxes, among others. For government to operate, people have to buy stuff.
People haven’t been buying much, except toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Many people have lost their jobs. Businesses will cease to exist. Their employees will, for a time, collect unemployment, resulting in increased taxes on all of us.
Your elected representatives, from your councilman to your congressional delegation, will be finding ways to adjust their budgets. Unlike our congressional delegation, our state Legislature, county commissions and city councils must operate on a balanced budget. And, that is where the whining will begin.
It is easy to understand that a city council has collected fewer sales taxes while we’ve been staying home. It is also easy to understand that the same city council will have to find ways to spend fewer dollars than planned. Cuts are inevitable.
The potholes in front of your home or business may not get fixed this season. The fairways and greens at city golf courses may get cut once a week, instead of every day. Our parks may be infested with dandelions and mosquitoes. Funding for things we hold dear is likely to be reduced or eliminated. The word “nonessential” will become a very familiar part of everyone’s vocabulary.
The community needs to prepare itself for the coming cuts. And, mayors and council members need to prepare themselves for the coming criticism. Every municipal project in every budget is someone’s pet project. Every pothole is in front of someone’s business or home.
Likely to take the biggest hit will be municipal support for non-profits and the arts. There are few people in the Black Hills who have been more ardent supporters of community investment in the arts, than I have been. I am also a realist. The cities aren’t going to have the money to invest deeply in the arts – at least for the time being. Arts organizations in particular need to brace for impact.
Now is the time for arts organizations to take responsibility for themselves. I am currently on an arts board that is suffering from membership losses. That board, and every other arts board is going to have to take a close look at the coming season and make tough budget decisions, not because government doesn’t support them, but because government hasn’t the funds to support them. The arts aren’t more important to the taxpayer than police, fire, sewer and water. They are however more important than new vehicles, when servicing what we have will suffice until times are better.
Mayors and councils need to be aware of public relations optics. Citizens will likely be mostly understanding about coming cuts. But the sight of brand new parks department vehicles or police cruisers or expensive office furniture or any expenditure that couldn’t have been put off until the economy improves, will turn an understanding, sympathetic public into angry torch-bearing citizens.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
