Slow down, pay attention, drive sober and always wear a seat belt.
Those simple tasks by drivers can save lives says South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price.
Price’s advice comes on the heels of the release of data that shows fatalities on South Dakota roadways increased by more than a third in 2020.
South Dakota recorded 141 motor vehicle fatalities in 2020, up 38% from the 102 fatalities recorded in 2019.
The three main factors associated with motor vehicle fatalities in 2020 were speed, alcohol use and not wearing a seat belt. So far in 2021, fatality numbers are up compared to the same time in 2020 and those three factors are involved in most fatal crashes again this year, he said.
These are all factors that we can control. Set your cruise control at the posted speed limit and pay attention when driving.
We all are guilty of grabbing our cell phone from the console while driving just to see who is texting. Resist the urge. Turn your phone off when you are driving so it is not a distraction.
And, don’t drink and drive. It’s a no-brainer.
Even one drink of alcohol can affect a person›s ability to operate a motor vehicle. Alcohol (and other drugs) can cloud your judgement, your vision and your reaction time – all critical skills you need for driving.
National studies show that alcohol and other impairing drugs are involved in approximately 40% of all traffic crashes in which someone is killed each year. If you drink alcohol or use other impairing drugs and drive, even a little, your chances of being in a collision are much greater than if you did not drink any alcohol or use any other drugs.
And never let friends or relatives drive if they have been drinking. If a friend or relative has been drinking you should take his/her keys away, arrange for a driver who has not been drinking, call a cab; or have them stay overnight.
And, one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. Many Americans understand the lifesaving value of the seat belt – the national use rate was at 90.7% in 2019.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says buckling up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which is almost always deadly.
So we urge you to drive aware. Drive the posted speed limit, turn off your cell phone while driving, buckle up and don’t drink and drive. The life you save by practicing good driving habits could be yours.
— Black Hills Pioneer editorial board
