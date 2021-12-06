OPINION — I voted in a national election for the first time in 1974, in Salina, Kan. I cast my vote for incumbent Republican Bob Dole for United State Senate. It was Dole’s closest election triumph, winning by just under 16,000 votes. He had steadfastly supported President Richard Nixon through the Watergate scandal and narrowly beat Democrat William Roy.
Throughout his political career, Dole was an ideal candidate. He was a smart, witty, good-looking war hero who finally got his chance at the presidency in 1996. But he ran against a younger, more charismatic Democrat, Bill Clinton. President Gerald Ford tapped Dole as his running mate in a losing effort against Democrat Jimmy Carter.
He was Senate Minority Leader from 1987 until he became the Majority Leader for the second time in 1995. He was often thought of as a staunch conservative. But his legislative record of actually accomplishing worthwhile goals showed that his ability to reach across to Democrat colleagues paid off in valuable legislation.
Chief among those efforts was his teaming with South Dakota’s Sen. George McGovern to build a school lunch program in the United States and to make food stamps more accessible. He would later co-author the book, “Ending Hunger Now: A Challenge To Persons of Faith” with McGovern and Donald Messer.
He authored four other books, an autobiography, “One Soldier’s Story”; a story of his life with his second wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, “Unlimited Partners”; “Trusting the People” a detailed explanation of his economic plan to transform the American tax system and two books on Presidential and political wit.
Had he defeated Clinton and became president, he surely would have become known as the wittiest politician to have ever held the office.
Bob Dole died Sunday at 98. He was a statesman. He understood how the American system worked. And he was a leader who made it work, not always for the benefit of the Republican Party, but always for the benefit of America and Americans, particularly the disabled, veterans and the hungry. Honor meant something to him. He was a man of faith. And, he lived his life all out.
He was able to poke fun at himself. His second book on presidential wit is titled, “Great Presidential Wit: I Wish I Was In This Book.” Three days after his election defeat to Clinton, he appeared on “Late Night With David Letterman” and held his own against one of the wittiest professional comedians in history.
During the campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Norm MacDonald lampooned the senator in gruff impressions where Dole always referred to himself in the third person. Dole loved the bits and took them in the spirit they were performed. And, he appeared on SNL to prove it. He understood the nature and value of political satire. When MacDonald died, Dole was quoted on Twitter: “Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. Bob Dole will miss Norm MacDonald.”
The inches of type afforded me here over the years have on occasion held up Sen. Dole as an example of what Americans should seek in their representatives in the House of Representatives and in the Senate. His name will go down in history as a man who worked with people of all political stripes to accomplish honorable goals for our country. He joins names like Baker, Ford, Kemp, McCain, McGovern, O’Neil and Inouye.
Americans can be proud of statesmen like Dole. He lived a long, productive life. The sadness we may feel at losing his proud American voice is likely made sadder still that there are so few like him in government today.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.