OPINION — If you believe good government begins with readily accessible information and public accountability, then please join me in voicing your support for House Bill 1050 in the South Dakota Legislature.
House Bill 1050 – supported by South Dakota Newspaper Association and sponsored by Rep. Tim Reed of Brookings and Sen. Herman Otten of Lennox – would strengthen and streamline various laws related to the publication of public notices in newspapers.
However, lobbying groups representing local government entities – cities, schools and counties – don’t like the bill and they want it killed. The bill passed the House Local Government Committee last week and now is before the House of Representatives for debate and action soon.
Public notices in newspapers – minutes of local board meetings, bid notices, zoning ordinances and many more notices – are essential to ensuring that you – the taxpayer – have the facts about what government is doing and how it is spending your tax dollars.
Lobbying groups representing local government entities have long fought to eliminate these various publication requirements and every time the Legislature has resoundingly rejected their attempts. Publication of government notices solely by government would be like the fox guarding the henhouse. Newspapers provide an important independent, third-party verification in the notification process.
This year, the newspaper industry proactively developed a bill that enhances and modernizes these various laws and yet local governments want the bill killed.
Here is what House Bill 1050 would do:
• Require newspapers to post all public notices they publish in their newspaper to a website — www.sdpublicnotices.com — at no additional charge to government and accessible for free to everyone. South Dakota’s newspapers have maintained this website voluntarily for years and now we are seeking to make the posting of notices mandatory by newspapers. Notices would still be printed in the newspaper as well.
• Modernize the various laws related to how newspapers charge government entities for the publication of public notices in their newspaper. These laws are decades old and do not adequately reflect the technologies and processes used today to publish public notices.
• Adjust the rates for publication of public notices this year by no more than 3 to 5% and then no more than 2% annually after that. The current process in state government for considering the publication rates is unworkable; rates have risen less than 1% a year for the past 20 years. Keep in mind that on average the cost to local governments to publish all of their public notices in newspapers is less than ½ of 1% of their overall budgets. A small price to pay to ensure citizens are properly informed.
• Allow for certain “e-editions” of newspapers to be considered toward fulfilling the requirements to be a legal newspaper as defined in state law. This is a recognition of trends for both the newspaper industry as well as subscribers’ preferences and habits for receiving and reading a newspaper.
I believe these are reasonable and modest proposals brought forth by newspapers to bolster the public’s right to know and government accountability. If you agree, I urge you to contact your Representatives this week. Tell them to vote yes on House Bill 1050. Thank you.
David Bordewyk is executive director of South Dakota Newspaper Association, which represents the state’s 120 weekly and daily newspapers.
