OPINION — “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine so, basically, that’s wrong.” – Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.
That quote from Vice President Kamala “Kalamity” Harris has received a lot of press, particularly in talk radio, Fox News and other conservative news providers. Harris made the remarks on a syndicated morning radio show called The Morning Hustle.
The Morning Hustle is heard on more than 30 urban radio stations across the country. The show targets urban (black) Hip Hop fans aged 18-40. The program’s hosts are a gentleman with the on-air name, HeadKrack and a lady named Lore’l.
The show has had some influential interviews with musical and comedy entertainers. A visit to their website revealed vice president Kalamity was their only recent political interview guest.
Conservative media did not, for the most part, share her complete remarks. It should also be noted that the show’s host asked her to explain what was happening in Ukraine “in layman’s terms,” which was a perfectly reasonable request. He did not ask the vice president to explain in sophomoric terms assuming The Morning Hustle’s audience was comprised of 18- to 40-year-old blacks, the majority of whom likely have not completed the fifth grade. Kalamity made that leap all by herself.
I don’t believe she intended to insult The Morning Hustle audience’s collective intelligence with her over-simplified explanation. I don’t believe the vice president intended to be condescending. Unintentional condescension reveals much to the people who have been condescended upon about the person who has condescended to them.
Of course, those in the conservative media and their audiences formed their opinions about the vice president long ago. So while they may have been disgusted and disappointed by her explanation, they likely were not surprised. My first thought was that Harris was just having yet another Sarah Palin moment. (The only thing missing was the vice president’s cackling, inappropriate laugh.)
I hope the vice president wishes she could go back in time and answer HeadKrack’s question with more thoughtful consideration. But such things are like bullets and toothpaste. Once they’re out, they’re out. The remark will follow her for the rest of her political career, as it should. I’m concerned, however, she may have had to be told how dumb the remark was.
If I were on her campaign staff, I would be concerned about those people who are The Morning Hustle’s target market. They are young, black, hip urban people who are potential voters. Political experts would predict they should be her voters. And, many of those potential voters may now be thinking, “how stupid does she think we are?” Obviously, she thinks they’re pretty stupid.
Harris is one heartbeat away from the presidency – one heartbeat away from going head-to-head against Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un. She couldn’t go one-on-one against HeadKrack.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.