Ukrainian natives call for support for their embattled nation

OPINION — Sioux Falls residents Regina Brunz and Irena Chernatinski have a unique perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s their home country.
Brunz and Chernatinski spoke at a pro-Ukraine rally in downtown Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.
“I’ve spent most of my life here. I’ve loved being a South Dakotan,” Brunz said. “In the last week, my heart has been torn open for my homeland. I have family in Kyiv, 17, most still trapped. I have family on the west side of Ukraine, 26, most of them trapped or choosing to stay.”
She said her grandmother is trapped because she is ill with herniated discs and under medicine. Other relatives tried to flee but were stopped when roads were blown up.
Brunz, 33, said some of her cousins have been conscripted into the Ukrainian defense and are fighting for their country. Their parents, wives and children are waiting behind to support them.
“They have decided to give up their lives for their country’s safety,” she said, her voice choked with emotion.
Brunz, whose husband Daniel, 34, is from Sioux Falls, said she is deeply disappointed that South Dakota allows secret trusts to shelter the money of the Russian elite who surround President Vladimir Putin. They are profiting off the lax disclosure laws in the state, she said.
“This is not the South Dakota I know,” Brunz said. “This does not represent South Dakota.
Chernatinski told reporters and later the crowd that America and NATO must do more to support Ukraine. Like her niece, she has been in South Dakota for three decades, as they fled religious persecution, she said.
Ukraine is being attacked by “satanic” forces, Chernatinski said, and is desperately in need of aerial support to fend off Russian attacks.
“We need help defending our skies,” she said.
Politico reported that America has sent Stinger missiles, Javelin missiles, anti-tank rocket systems, grenade launchers, more than 2,000 tons of ammunition, including mortar and artillery rounds, as well as small arms, machine guns.
Jessica Lewis, the assistant secretary of State for political-military affairs, Mara Karlin, the assistant secretary of Defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, detailed the military support for Ukraine during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, March 1.
But President Biden has insisted he will not send troops into the conflict for fear of sparking a much bigger war.
Chernatinski said the military aid is appreciated, but Ukraine must have aerial support immediately. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said if the West will not provide aerial cover, it should supply Ukraine with planes. Chernatinski and Brunz echoed that.
It was a powerful message delivered to a few dozen supporters who listened to the women’s emotional speeches while waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs expressing support for the embattled nation.
The rally, organized by Andy Sivertson, a retired social worker who lives in Sioux Falls, also called on South Dakota legislators to freeze Russian trusts in the state.
Sivertson said the secrecy surrounding the billions of dollars of trusts held in South Dakota, now referred to as the Switzerland or Cayman Islands of the USA, has been created and fostered by state government.
While Ukrainians are fleeing from or dying in their homes, South Dakota legislators are returning to theirs for the weekend, Sivertson said. They need to ask themselves, what did they do to help Ukraine and impact Russia at this time?
But there is little hope for legislative action in the closing days of the 2022 session. State Rep. Linda Duba of Sioux Falls told people she found little support for a bill to mandate disclosing the money and people behind the trusts, according to rally-goers. Other legislators told her it was a federal issue, not a state one.
The federal government is showing signs of investigating Russian money held in the United States.
“Together with our federal and international partners, we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war against Ukraine,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday during a speech to the American Bar Institute’s National Institute on White Collar Crime.
But at the rally, the human connection was the most powerful moment. People listened closely to the speeches, and offered support to Chernatinski and Brunz.
Julia Natvig, 67, of Sioux Falls said she came to support Ukraine and to express her disgust about South Dakota trusts secretly holding “illicit and illegal funds” from Russian oligarchs.
Pat Baker, 80, of Crooks, came to the rally because she is appalled by the wide-scale murders of Ukrainian people by Russian forces under the direction of Vladimir Putin.
There was some coverage from local and statewide media, including the Black Hills Pioneer, The South Dakota Standard, Christopher Vondracek of Forum News Service, and some local TV cameramen. But other local reporters were absent, and Sivertson said he was told when he spoke with newsroom assignment editors that they were more interested in a trucker protest convoy that passed through the city.
Those few truckers represent a tiny fraction of people angry about rising gas prices and mask mandates. The majority of Americans and people across the globe are focused on Russian atrocities and the unprovoked war upon Ukraine.
That’s why the rally was held, and it’s the message that Brunz and Chernatinski delivered to people in downtown Sioux Falls.
