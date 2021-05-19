OPINION — It was a dry winter, and an even drier spring, but the flock and herd have done well in the mild weather. We have a relatively small operation, so it’s not unusual for us to raise a calf or lamb from a neighboring ranch because we have the extra milk from our nurse cows and don’t have anyone that needs it from our own herd or flock. This year that is decidedly not the case. The little barn that serves as the lamb orphanage is overflowing, not because of calamity, but because of the abundance of triplets and giant twin lambs that have outgrown their mothers’ respective milk supplies.
This means while we are mostly done with lambing and calving, and the majority of our animals are out enjoying the new grass and sunshine and need little human attention, morning and evening chores are still pretty substantial. Branding and fixing fences have all had to wait. With the onset of warm sunshine and a decent rain shower last week, the man of the ranch is also in hyper-vigilance mode, as he knows the grass will grow quickly. A welcome event, but also a good opportunity for cows and sheep to contract grass tetany or milk fever, fatal and fast-acting ailments that result from mineral imbalances after ruminants fill up on rapidly growing grasses.
To counteract the effects, he’s needed to make sure lick barrels with mineral and salt blocks are available to everyone at all times. Plus, remember the fence that needed fixing? It was lower on the priority list, so we’ve also regularly been rounding up stragglers who wander out and end up in our yard.
Of course, last weekend was also the weekend I was scheduled to start filming the second season of a TV show I host called: “Wish You Were Here.’ The show is a traveling concert series where I get to share stories and songs in beautiful locations — in other words, my dream! — but obviously requires that I’m away from home. Why would I ever have thought filming at the height of spring chore season was a good idea? Much like forgetting the pain of childbirth, it seems I can’t remember the total overwhelm that is spring on a ranch until I am once again being swept away by it.
So, in the midst of wrapping up lambing, getting in the garden, and making millions of lamb bottles every day, I’ve been stealing every possible moment to practice songs and write scripts because the crew and the guest musicians were going to be waiting. And, when the time came, I packed up the car and the kids, hit the road, and hoped for the best.
As I sit here writing, eyes blurry from lack of sleep and a little surprised that I somehow made it through the weekend of filming after the month of lambing, I am struck again by the nature of our livelihood. What freedom we have out here, in the wind and sun and open air. No one tells us what to do, or how to do it, there are no quarterly assessments to judge our performance. But there are also no days off, no second shift to take over when we grow weary or have other obligations. Our boss is not human, but elemental, and we are beholden to the animals under our care and the whims of the weather.
Still, I’ve said before that every day since I began this ranching adventure has been happier than every day before. How can this be? A big part of it is the wonderful man by my side, and the two miracles we welcomed into the world as a result of our love story. But I think there is something else too. An ancient memory of a time when the roots of family and labor intertwined and tunneled deep in the earth so we might thrive in rain or sun or shadow, the mighty prairie winds strong enough to sway us, but never to pull us from ourselves and the land we loved.
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.