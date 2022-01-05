OPINION — More South Dakota senators have died in office than chosen to retire when they were still in good health.
Politics gets into their blood. It’s almost impossible to cure them of it, too. That’s why it takes a rejection from voters or the call from that great Senate Chamber in the sky to get them to depart.
Which makes Sen. John Thune’s possible retirement even more remarkable. It’s just not something we have witnessed in this state.
Thune told me a month ago he would decide by the end of December if he would run in 2022. It confirmed reports that appeared throughout 2021 as South Dakota’s senior senator played Hamlet, wondering if his political career was to be or not to be.
By all appearances, he is in excellent health. Thune is popular in the state, has a massive campaign bankroll — approaching $15 million — and seems to be an overwhelming favorite to snap The Curse of Karl and win a fourth term. But he isn’t sure about it.
Only four senators have chosen not to run again, and in two of those cases, serious health concerns were a major factor.
Four of our senators have died with their boots on. James H. Kyle, a Populist, died in 1921, four years into his second term. Peter Norbeck was a Republican and one of the most influential politicians in state history. He was an extremely effective two-term governor who was elected to the Senate three times before he grew ill and died in 1936.
Harlan Bushfield, a Republican, died in 1948 as his only term was winding down. His health was in serious decline and he had not sought a second term.
Francis H. Case, a Republican known for his work on water issues, died in the midst of a campaign for a third term in 1962, opening the door for George McGovern to win a Senate seat.
Of the four who left the Senate on their own, two had been impacted by major health events.
Karl Mundt, the only four-term senator in South Dakota history and a major power in state GOP politics for decades, suffered a stroke on Nov. 23, 1969. He never made another public appearance and did not return to the Senate, but Mundt refused to resign despite being stripped of all committee assignments. For more than three years, his wife and staff operated his office, but he never cast another vote. He died in 1974.
Tim Johnson came close to death when a cerebral arteriovenous malformation, a congenital condition, caused a brain bleed during an online press conference on Dec. 13, 2006.
Johnson, a Democrat, recovered enough to complete that Senate term and run for and win a third term in 2008, but he retired in 2015, choosing not to run again in 2014. There is little doubt he would have been a candidate for a fourth term without the medical problem.
The others who retired were Democrats Edwin S. Johnson in 1921 and James Abourezk in 1979. Both served a single term and chose not to seek re-election.
There are three senators, all Republicans, who are special cases, having served very short terms.
Gladys Pyle was elected to a bizarre, brief term in 1938 to fill the seat vacated by Norbeck’s death. At the same time, John “Chan” Gurney was elected to serve a full term starting in 1939, so Pyle was a senator for less than two months, and never even traveled to Washington, D.C.
Vera Bushfield was appointed to serve the remainder of her husband’s term after he died, and she resigned after less than two months in office, allowing Mundt, who had been elected in 1948, to obtain a few precious days of seniority. She is the only South Dakota senator to resign.
Joseph Bottum was serving as lieutenant governor when Case died. He was appointed to complete the final months of the term, but lost a nail-biter to McGovern that fall.
Johnson, who just turned 75, and Abourezk, who is 90, both live in Sioux Falls. Maybe they can invite Thune to join them in a Former Senators Club, along with former Republican Larry Pressler and Democrat Tom Daschle, who were defeated in their bids for fourth terms.
That’s what usually happens to South Dakota senators. Seven were denied renomination, including Republicans Robert J. Gamble, Alfred Kittridge, Coe Crawford, Thomas Sterling and Gurney, and Democrats William J. Bulow and Herbert Hitchcock.
Eight were beaten and forced into retirement, including some major names in state history.
Our first two senators, Republicans Gideon C. Moody and Richard Pettigrew, were rejected at the polls, as were Republicans William McMaster and Bottum, along with McGovern, Republican James Abdnor, Daschle and Pressler. All enjoyed great success before they were turned out to pasture by voters.
Thune is at a crossroads. As he told me, his wife wants him to come home, and he may be unhappy with the current state of the Republican Party, dominated by Donald Trump.
If Thune has already decided, his announcement will surely be historic one way or the other. Is it to be a bid for a fourth term, or is that not to be?
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.