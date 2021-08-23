OPINION — With orientations now available to view online, new student orientation complete, teachers reporting for in-service and the end of August approaching, that only means one thing - school starting. We are ready for the first day of school on Wednesday. The day most parents have had marked on their calendar for the past month (or more!). Hopefully things will be more normal (whatever that means now) than last year.
The 2020-21 school year required everyone to prepare for a school year that was like no other. This year we would like, and are looking forward to, something more traditional. Let’s all hope that can be the case. We will do what needs to be done to assure each student has a good educational experience as we want all Spearfish graduates to remain among the best prepared in the state and nation.
Much like last year, we will have our challenges. SHS will make decisions daily that will have the best interests of the students in mind. Some of those decisions will not be supported by 100% of the people. Every decision will be well thought out and hopefully not controversial.
As we prepare for another school year you can feel the excitement in the air! Everyone at Spearfish High School is looking forward to another very successful year and we all feel fortunate to work with the youth of this area. Spearfish graduates remain among the best prepared in the nation and the continued improvements to our curriculum allows us to continue to take the important next steps in preparing students to meet the goals of an ever changing and challenging society. Our number one goal is to fully prepare each student for life beyond high school. College and/or career readiness will continue to be the focus!
The best way for that to happen is to have kids in the building, in a classroom learning face to face with our teachers.
A key to success in any organization is communication. We want to keep you as informed as possible. Please assist us by keeping up on all school events, dates, etc. by opening letters, answering phone calls and emails from the school in a timely manner.
Our school website is a very informative, easy to navigate, cell phone friendly, and up to date way to stay informed. Make it one of your “favorites” and bookmark it if you have not already done so. Most every piece of vital information, rather from staff or the office is posted on either the district or the high school website.
If you have not registered for a parent portal Infinite Campus account, please contact Aaron in the Technology office to do so. It is important to stay on top of your student’s grades, absences and educational achievement. The High School will also continue to use School Messenger phone messages to inform you of all important events that affect the students and their parents. Please make sure your contact information is up to date.
With communication being vital to the success of any school system, the faculty and I are more than willing to communicate to make the school year progress as smoothly as possible. In many cases, open lines of communication will prevent and clear up potential problems before those problems reach a severe level. We want the school system to be the “foundation” of the community. To do that, we must all work as one cohesive unit.
This school year SHS will focus on data and how we can best meet the educational needs of all students. We are in the initial phase of the recently adopted strategic plan. The strategic planning process has looked over every aspect of our learning environment. Now is the time for us to solidify plans to meet the chosen strategies. This is an exciting time for us. We are certain that we are doing a great job, but a set of goals and objectives will give us new areas of focus assuring we continue to grow. Sometimes understanding the big picture involves looking beyond the obvious. Sometimes getting to the root of strengths and weaknesses in the classroom requires asking strategic, in-depth questions and hearing honest answers. Are students immersed in positive learning experiences? Are they connecting content to real-life situations? How do they react to classroom rules and expectations? Are they willing to take risks with learning?
Educators understand that there are ways that we can improve the teaching and learning process. We are anxious to hear from experts how we can advance the educational process for both students and teachers.
More than the building, desks, computers, textbooks and smart boards, an effective learning environment encompasses many of those previously intangible elements students need. Of course, all students may and will learn differently, but we assert that students learn better when surrounded by an environment that:
•Is equitable, supportive and well-managed
•Maintains high expectations
•Facilitates active learning and engagement
•Monitors student progress and provides feedback
•Promotes students’ use of digital tools
Educators will all tell you – we do this job for the kids. Students are who we want to see, without them, we don’t have a job!!
As usual we have a few new faculty members joining us this year. Teachers are still, and will always be, the main reason for student success. Other than a parent, no one is more important to a student and a student’s success on a daily basis than the classroom teacher. Make sure you introduce yourself to the newest members of our very successful teaching staff and thank each new and veteran teacher for what they do on a daily basis. Our teaching staff takes their responsibilities very seriously. We are fortunate to have them, as we have all read and heard, good teachers are becoming hard to find these days. It takes a very dedicated person willing to put in a great deal of time to become a great teacher. We are fortunate to have a large number of those dedicated individuals.
I am truly looking forward to a great school year. I hope you are as well. Looking forward is much more important than looking backward. I couldn’t find a better quote to begin the year than the one I have used in previous years. So here it is again….. As the late Walt Disney quoted “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” The door is open, let’s go through it!! If you find that it is not open, kick it down!!
We will have another great school year!
