OPINION — South Dakota voters will have a choice in elections for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and governor. Let’s examine the candidates for those three posts.
Nine candidates have filed for those three jobs, including three gubernatorial hopefuls, four seeking the Senate seat, and two for Congress. However, it’s notable that once again, the South Dakota Democratic Party was unable to find a candidate to run for the state’s lone U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Gov. Kristi Noem, who has never lost an election, faces opposition in the June 7 primary and the general election. She has seemed more interested in national politics than in South Dakota affairs — will that come back to haunt her?
I will take a look at all three races, and also will consider the South Dakota Legislature. All 105 seats — 70 in the House, 35 in the Senate — are up for grabs. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, and Democrats say they are targeting winnable races to try to gain some ground.
The highest-profile race is for the Senate, as Sen. John Thune seeks to shatter the mythical “Curse of Karl” and become only the second South Dakotan, after Republican Karl Mundt, to win a fourth term. Several times in 2021, Thune expressed doubts about running again, including during an impromptu interview with me, but in January, he decided to run once again.
He enters the race as a prohibitive favorite, having won six of the seven elections he has entered. Thune served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997-2003, and after a narrow defeat to Sen. Tim Johnson in 2002, bounced back to unseat Democratic Senate Leader Tom Daschle in 2004.
Daschle was seeking a fourth term, but like Democrat George McGovern in 1980, and Republican Larry Pressler in 1996, voters rejected his bid for another six years.
Thune has had an easy time in the last 12 years. In 2010, South Dakota Democrats didn’t even try, allowing him to win a second term without an opponent. In 2016, Jay Williams of Yankton was a last-gasp, long-shot challenger after no other prominent Democrat wanted to take Thune on.
Without a serious contest for 18 years, Thune has accrued more than $15 million in his campaign treasury, with easy access to much more. He has almost 100% name recognition, and has a reputation as an easy-going, friendly politician.
For the first time, however, Thune has primary challengers, fueled in part on a war of words he has with former President Donald Trump. The former president was upset that Thune was willing to accept reality and recognize Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.
He dismissed Trump’s attempt to overturn the results, saying it would “go down like a shot dog.”
Trump labeled Thune a “RINO,” or “Republican in Name Only,” on Twitter, and twice urged Gov. Kristi Noem to challenge him in the Republican primary. Although Noem is a Trump ally and supporter, and a poll from the Trump-aligned American Potential Fund showing her leading Thune by 9 points, she declined.
Rep. Dusty Johnson also said he had no intention of challenging the senior member of South Dakota’s congressional delegation. Not a chance, Johnson said as he prepared to run for a third term.
Still, Trump sought to find someone to oppose Thune.
“RINO John Thune, ‘Mitch’s boy’, should just let it play out,” he tweeted. “South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!”
And in fact, three Republicans did emerge as potential challengers.
Bruce Whalen has qualified for the June 7 ballot, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State. The Whalen campaign did not respond to a request for information.
Whalen was the 2006 Republican candidate for the state’s lone congressional seat, losing 69% to 29% to Rep. Stephanie Herseth. Whalen ran a miserable campaign, complete with his campaign manager caught trying to smear Herseth.
By the end of the race, other Republicans, including Thune, declined to appear on the same stage with Whalen, fearing they would be photographed standing next to him. It was an inept, underfunded and amateurish effort.
Whalen resurfaced in 2018 when he was announced as the lieutenant governor candidate for Republican Lora Hubbel. But the Hubbel-Whalen team couldn’t even garner enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Also tossing their cowboy hats in the ring were Mark Mowry of Spearfish and Patrick W. Schubert Sr.
On Sunday, Mowry, who uses the Trump slogan “America first,” claimed he has reached the qualifying number of signatures to be included in the June 7 U.S. Senate Republican primary ballot. His wife and campaign manager said they turned in 2,900 signatures, well above the required 1,730.
He describes himself as a “professional musician, award-winning journalist/writer, educator, entrepreneur.” This appears to be his first run for any office.
“I intend to do the same thing that I’ve been doing all along — talk to people everywhere about the absolute imperative to stand up and speak out at the grotesque mannerisms and abuses of politicians and regulatory powers in our federal system,” Mowry said in a statement sent to me Sunday night. “I will continue to say that we can count on no one except ‘We the People’ to finally save this republic from its enemies domestic and foreign, as I believe we are in ‘The Final Showdown’ for either maintaining a constitutional republic or becoming a socialist regime. Finally, I believe that our battle will only be won as we call on the name of the Lord, the covenant-maker and covenant-keeper acknowledged in our brilliant U.S. Constitution.”
Schubert did not respond to requests for comments, and does not appear to have submitted petitions.
Brian Bengs is the Democratic candidate. It is also his first bid for office.
Bengs, an Iowa native who now lives in Aberdeen, served in the Air Force and the Navy. He is a retired U.S. Air Force JAG officer, and former Northern State University professor.
“I announced my candidacy due to the horrific events of Jan. 6, 2021, and a desire for a government that actually works and serves working-class folks again, not the rich and powerful,” he said in a message sent to me Sunday. “We are trying to run a competitive campaign, which is challenging due to Democrats’ lack of attention to rural Americans in recent years. However, we know it is possible. This was the seat held by Democrats for 36 of the last 60 years, including the Democratic icons Sen. George McGovern and Sen. Tom Daschle.
“As recently as 2014, a Democrat held a U.S. Senate seat in South Dakota,” Bengs said. “Part of this campaign is to show national Democrats that it is possible to win in the heartland with sufficient effort and organizational investment. I think we can all agree it would be nice to have an extra Democratic seat in the 50/50 Senate today.”
The 2020 election could cause a major change in government, with Republicans hoping to gain control of the Senate, the House or both. If they can do so, they could block much of the legislation proposed by President Biden.
Bengs, a virtual unknown in the state, would pull off a major upset if he can defeat Thune. He is starting well behind in name recognition, campaign funds and experience, although his campaign team tells me they are raising money, meeting people and willing to work long days to try to pull off this stunner.
Bengs was not listed as a candidate on the Secretary of State website, but his campaign manager said they had collected 2,300 signatures, and Bengs told me they were just awaiting an official announcement, and he was “quite confident” he would be on the ballot.
“We have done a much more thorough verification process than the SOS will do and there was more than enough with what I personally turned in on Monday,” he said. “The later submissions are additional overage that are not actually necessary but people went to the trouble of collecting them so I want their efforts to be worthwhile. I am not worried.”
He is ready to tackle the massive task of attempting to unseat Thune. Most analysts give him virtually no chance in this bright-red state, but he has a puncher’s chance.
And unlike the U.S. House race, the South Dakota Democratic Party found a candidate and qualified him for the ballot. That’s a start.
