Thoughts from the sports desk Dennis Knuckles Black Hills Pioneer Sports Editor Dec 27, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OPINION — I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas, and this weekend you will have a Happy New Year.With the fall sports season firmly in our rear view mirror and the winter sport season underway, I thought I’d do a few shout outs concerning the fall season.My first shout out goes to the Belle Fourche High School girls’ volleyball team for their eighth-place finish at the Class A state volleyball tournament. Loree Schlichtemeier and her coaching staff did a great job getting this team ready to play all season, which led to the Lady Broncs making their first Class A state appearance since 2017.Congratulations girls on a great season.My second shout out goes to Bree Davis, who was the interim-head coach this season for the Black Hills State University volleyball team.Her team finished 5-21 overall, and 4-14 in the conference this season, but it’s her passion and her dedication that has caused excitement in the program.This year she finally got to recruit players that fit her needs her style of play.Time will tell how successful the program will be, but with Davis’ passion and dedication.I think the BHSU volleyball program is in good hands for years to come.My next shout out goes to Josh Breske, the head football coach at Black Hills State University.They finished their season 7-4, for their first winning record since 2016.The team started the season 5-0, before they went on a three-game losing streak. Two of those losses were by a total of three points.They then won their next two games before losing to CSU-Pueblo 38-0 in the season finale.Breske has gotten the players to buy into his vision for the program, and in turn he has been able to get the most out of his players both on and off the field.It will be interesting to see how the Yellow Jackets do recruiting wise, as they continue to build for the future. Which from all appearances will be a bright one. My next shout out goes to the Spearfish High School boys' golf team.Eric Ligtenberg, the head coach, did a great job getting the most out of his playersThe Spartans won their seventh straight Black Hills Conference Tournament, and finishing 11th at the Class AA state tournament.They were a veteran team, losing only one player from the 2021 season.Confidence was the key to their success.The Spartans had the highest score of all Black Hills teams participating at the Class AA state golf tournament this year.My final shout out goes to Shelbie Richards, who just completed her first year as the Lady Spartans volleyball coach.The Lady Spartans finished 12-21 this season, improving from a 4-22 record a year last year under Christine Skoglund, who resigned this spring.Richards was a standout volleyball player at Belle Fourche High School, before graduating in 2013.One of Richards first priorities after accepting the head coaching position was to change the culture of the Spearfish volleyball program.I'm not she has completely changed the culture of the Spearfish volleyball program after one season, but she sure has got it started in the right direction.If the players continue to buy into her vision for the program, I see no reason why they can't win a SoDak 16 game and make it to state.When high school and college sports resume in January make sure you get out and support the athletes and your favorite team.They heed, and deserve, your support.See you at the sporting events! 