OPINION — I talked with my grandson Preston two weeks ago.
He will be a freshman this fall at Rapid City Central.
On his birthday, in June, he asked me to help him with football as a birthday present.
I was a little surprised, but also happy he did.
I channeled my inner “Gentle Ben” from my high school football days at Pineville and tried to give him as much help as I could.
Most of my advice I gave was things I did to make myself a better players.
The No. 1 thing I stressed to him was you have to elevate your game so that coaches notice you in practice.
Every day at practice you listen to your coaches, do what they say, and work hard to get them to notice you.
I told him how when I was in the weight room I concentrated a lot on my legs, because being small, I knew I needed power in my legs to be able to play and compete against players’ way bigger than me.
I was leg pressing close to 375 pounds and my teammates couldn’t believe it.
The coaches noticed too.
Coach Adams told my teammates that my accomplishment on the leg press was “the result of putting in the time and the hard work.”
That was one way of getting noticed by the coaches, though that wasn’t my original intent when I worked out on the leg press.
I also explained to him how important it is to keep working hard and figuring out ways to give yourself a competitive edge over your opponents.
Football is not all about being quick and physical — it’s also about being smart, and being one step ahead of your opponent.
He listened intently to what I told him, but I wasn’t sure he would actually take what I said to heart.
When I saw Preston two weeks ago, he couldn’t wait to tell me how good he did at his last practice and the coaches notice him and told him he was doing some “text book” tackling.
He was proud to tell me, and to be honest I was a little proud too.
OK, I was a lot proud.
I was proud for him because he’s been working hard all summer.
He has been getting up at 5:30 a.m. every day during the week to practice and workout.
He’s putting in the time and effort, and he’s having fun playing.
That’s all you can ask.
Not sure how much I will get to see him play with my busy work schedule covering sports in the Northern Black Hills, but you can bet when I am not covering area sports, and he’s playing, I will be there to cheer him on.
I encourage all of you to get out this fall and support the area athletes and teams.
They put in a lot of time and hard work for the opportunity to show off their talents.
Be there to give them moral support and encouragement.
If you are one of those parents/fans who always wants to criticize coaches, players or referees, this is the year to turn over a new leaf and try and be positive and supporting, not negative and discouraging.
Though to be honest, I’m not holding my breath that things will ever change because there are still those people that think everything revolves around them.
Still, it doesn’t hurt to hope.
See you at the sporting events!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.