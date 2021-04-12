OPINION — My father would give me money and I would climb the chain-link fence, cross the Meadowbrook playground, and climb the stairs to the Meadowbrook Golf Course pro-shop.
“Two packs of Old Golds,” I would say. And a tall, slender man, John DeRudder, PGA professional, would ask, “These are for your dad, right?” And, as soon as he received a sincere affirmative, I could be seen traipsing back across the playground and over the fence to my house. I got to keep the change on such trips to the pro shop, which I always spent on candy (from the pro shop.) My father had his two packs of smokes, and I had a Tootsie Pop or some other form of tooth decaying reward.
That couldn’t happen today. And, I’m OK with not selling tobacco to minors – even if it is just as a delivery function between two adults.
But, there’s more that cannot happen today. When I was old enough, I started walking around the golf course with my parents. I was their caddy. They both had wheel carts, and did not need a caddy. But as soon as it made sense to take me along, they did. And, I would drag the cart around the nine-hole Valley Hi golf course. I was rewarded with cash and clubs. I was not yet 10 when that process began. When old enough, I drove a golf cart with a 55-gallon drum strapped to the back and picked up range balls in exchange for cash and golf lessons. By the end of 1968, I had enough saved to buy (at a steep discount) the most popular putter of the day, an Acushnet Bulls-Eye. I still use that putter, 53 years later.
I learned to love golf thanks to my parents and thanks to the golf pros at Meadowbrook and Valley Hi. Before long, I moved from caddying for my folks to caddying for their friends. Eventually, I would caddy for strangers at annual events like The Hills Dilly at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City. DeRudder taught me the game. He taught me about business and the value of earning my way. He and my parents taught me how to behave on a golf course.
In the summer of 1969, I was fortunate to be chosen by the eventual winner of that tournament to carry his bag. I made good money carrying that man’s bag. It couldn’t happen today. I was not quite 14.
The day after The Hills Dilly, we packed up the ’66 Catalina and moved to Denver and I had more than $100 in my pocket, a lot of dough for a 13-year-old in 1969. It just can’t happen today. The caddy “system” was an unintended casualty of child labor laws, which were originally designed to prevent child “sweat shops.”
In Denver, among the first kids I became friends with was our Denver Post newspaper carrier, Carl. Carl was a true entrepreneur. He enlisted his friends to help him deliver the heavy Sunday Post. We got up early, stuffed the papers with advertising inserts and the “funny papers.” We would take opposite sides of the street and drop papers on nearly every porch in the small neighborhood northeast of the intersection of I-25 and Colorado Boulevard. Our reward was a waffle breakfast at the International House of Pancakes and a large bucket of range balls at Wellshire Golf Course, where we hit floating range balls into a lake.
The newspaper carrier system was also a casualty of child labor laws. It was determined that newspaper carriers could not be independent contractors because the news organizations expected them to carry papers in bags with the paper’s name on them (uniforms) and expected them to complete porch-delivering every paper before 7 a.m. Those expectations made them employees, not contractors. That means, payroll deductions, minimum wages and other benefits of being a W-2 employee. Most weren’t old enough to be legally employed.
Taking child labor laws to extremes has ended valuable learning and earning experiences for entrepreneurial kids. Maybe the latest discriminated-against minority for the woke community to champion should be the child entrepreneur. It is time to revisit child labor laws to separate valuable experience from sinister exploitation.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
